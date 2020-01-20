Ten Marketing Tips On A Small Budget

Your business is anticipated to thrive, even with a low marketing budget. Learn more about some influential approaches to market your brand and acquire new customers.

Marketing performance is always directly correlated with the financial program. As much as we’d like to allocate more budget to marketing, an evident truth is we need to benefit from what we have.

In the early stages of a business, your decision-making is often limited by resource availability. Nevertheless, business growth could be achievable at almost no cost. The crucial part is to take a comprehensive approach.

Don’t be scared to spend some time and effort, because it will absolutely pay off. Let’s review some great ideas on how low-priced marketing techniques can play to your advantage.

Blogging

Advance your blog content quality to attract more website visitors. You can be extremely useful by producing information in the field you’re an expert in. Research your customer personas, listen to your audience and give them what is really important. Add some SEO to boost content performance, and you are golden.

Also, monitor your competitors to be continuously updated. Blogging is time-consuming but highly rewarded. Building the trust and loyalty of your audience is fundamental for your business.

Email marketing

Another effective marketing instrument is your email campaigns. Leverage this free opportunity to communicate with the audience by sending updates about the company and appealing offers.

Enhance your campaigns with email signatures that will help you sell more and bring up your brand image. A personal email signature generator would be perfect for any company size. Even if you’re self-employed, create your signature to enhance your reputation.

But it doesn’t end there. Emails carry endless opportunities to develop your business, and the best thing about it – you control the whole process.

Networking events

Start attending local forums, summits, or even workshops that are relevant to your business. It’s an excellent way to promote your company and maybe also obtain new customers, but it shouldn’t be your primary goal. After all, you are going there to establish a network of valuable contacts and raise your brand awareness.

Social media

Social channels are at the peak of popularity, and they are equally efficient as a marketing tool. Building your presence in the social media world means your business is in trend. You can reach all types of the audience there, pick a platform.

All you have to do is to produce exciting content. You’ll boost website traffic, increase sales, and improve conversion. On top of that, you get a chance to grow your brand recognition.

Client testimonials

Engage with existing customers to bring in new ones. People like real-life cases. They also tend to make purchases more often from trustworthy sources. You must have already gathered a pool of loyal clients; it is time to showcase the experience.

Include a webpage section with the comments from your customers to gain more credibility and increase conversions.

Incentives

Everybody loves taking part in games, especially if there’s a high chance of winning. Companies often use little incentives as buying nudges. It can provide a loyalty program for current clients or a free month of your product subscription in exchange for a LinkedIn repost. Whatever works for your business, but such an approach has proved to be a compelling motivation.

Video marketing

Videos are in high demand nowadays. And if you assume it requires significant investments, you have a lot to catch up on. High-quality video materials are easy to shoot and edit even with your phone.

If you have enough creativity, you can pull off an excellent campaign and massively boost your traffic. And remember, the average attention span of any customer is only 8 seconds. Focus on the idea and value, rather than format and resources.

Infographics

Visual content is consumed easier than text information. And that in itself is a significant advantage. Infographics are a popular and compelling way to introduce a meaningful piece of information. There’s no need to hire a professional designer, as there are various platforms and templates that will be helpful even for non-creatives.

As an alternative, you can always use freelance services; plenty of junior designers are ready to complete a task for you at a very reasonable rate.

Apply for awards

Submit your successful project in a business award for a chance to get recognized as an industry leader, although it’s not only an opportunity to rise above the competition. Think about it for a minute; you receive free publicity, reach a much broader target audience, develop trust, and enhance your company’s brand image. Most of the awards are free to enter, and those that are not would be a very insignificant investment in the additional business exposure.

Referral scheme

Referral marketing is another word-of-mouth technique that is proved to be bringing new customers. We often recommend a product or a service to our friends because we trust their choices. Use this approach to your company advantage. Show a little appreciation to your loyal clients by offering excellent bonuses for bringing a friend. Ultimately, it’s a winning situation for all sides.

To sum up, there are plenty of affordable methods to market your product that is worth attention. Sometimes money should be your last concern, especially if you don’t have them. But what you have is a business to grow and now, lots of useful ideas. So, let’s carry the day!