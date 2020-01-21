Getting Around Málaga, Spain: Transport Tips for All Travelling Styles

Travel guides for known destinations are easy to find. Planning your stay and, especially, how to best move around in these new places takes more care and research. Seeing everything in a city like Málaga, for example, full of Andalusian character and culture, needs time and wheels. This is the home of Picasso, Roman and Islamic architecture, cathedrals, museums, gardens, and vibrant markets. Here are some suggestions for transportation that will get you everywhere you want to go.

Car or Bike

A small, economical vehicle is the best choice for moving around quickly and easily. If you’re looking to hire cars from Málaga airport, this option and many more exist. For an online payment of €85.50, around £73, you can get a Fiat Panda for a week, essential AC included. Off-road journeys could use a sturdier car. A Renault Kadjar or equivalent costs around £134.

An even better idea for agile transportation is hiring a motorbike or bicycle. Depending on your preference in rides, spend £150-200 and you can have anything from an electric bike to a top-notch Yamaha scooter. More powerful motorbikes are available at higher prices, but great deals are often available too.

And cyclists are likely to have a really fulfilling experience. In addition to apps like Komoot supplying top biking routes throughout Málaga – 20 and counting – the city has guided bike tour services around almost every corner. It’s a great way to make new friends and discover every special nook and cranny of this beautiful port city.

Bus and Metro

If you’re planning on doing some walking around the city, don’t hesitate to use Málaga’s public transport when needed. There are regular services from 6:30 am to 11 pm and special schedules for nights, weekends and public holidays. A single ticket for either the bus or metro is just over £1, but there are also prepaid cards that allow multiple discounted trips either just on the bus or combining that with metro services.

Of course, as a popular tourist destination, Málaga has a sightseeing bus of its own. Perhaps as an early introduction to its layout and landmarks, you could splurge for a fun, relaxed ride around the city. Adult tickets are £15 each. It’s £10 for children up to the age of 15.

Tour on Foot

Narrow cobbled streets are a key feature of Málaga, so walking should be your first choice when it comes to exploring them. Plan a route with the help of experienced travellers’ advice. Take note of stops they suggest. Another option already mentioned are apps: GPSmyCity, for example, can guide you to the best cultural and culinary places of Málaga. Explore other physical activities, including hiking, spelunking, sea sports, or good old swimming and sunbathing.

Once you have a clear plan of what you want to do in Málaga and how to get around, all that’s left is to jump into your vacation with as little stress as possible. Whether on wheels or foot, this Costa Del Sol port city will not disappoint.