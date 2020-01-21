Marrakech a magical place out of time

With the speed of modern life, the immediacy of technology and jobs under pressure at the order of the day, many want to escape for a couple of days and forget all about the hustle and bustle of big cities. Relax their minds and recharge their batteries, more when thinking about the costs and the hassle of planning a trip, they end up losing interest. Fortunately today there are many options to make that weekend trip a reality.

Among the best options for an adventure of relaxation and comfort is go to Marrakech with Voyage Privé, this alternative today presented as the best solution for a short and pleasant trip. The Voyage Privé is an exclusive club that provides a high-end leisure travel service, offering unbeatable discounts to its distinguished members and has excellent customer service seven days a week, to provide an unforgettable experience.

The Voyage Privé presents a variety of available destinations. It is carefully selected to provide its members with a first-class experience at an incredible cost. One of the most recommended destinations for this style of travel is the well-known “Red City”, it is called so because of the predominant colour in the city and its houses. Discover Marrakech Imperial city, which is the one that gives its name to the enigmatic country of Morocco has become the most desirable destination for travellers.

What to visit in Marrakech

As you walk through the streets of this city you can feel that time stands still, so it is a fascinating experience to start this adventure. Takes the traveller beyond the imaginable, a site full of historical significance turned into the first tourist destination in Morocco with a fascinating cultural heritage to offer, starting with the Old Town “La Medina” declared by UNESCO as Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

One of the main attractions for any tourist visiting Morocco is making a mandatory stop at the Marrakech Square or Jemaa el-Fna Square Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. One of the favourite stops of tourists as you find a variety of attractions such as jugglers, snake charmers, acrobats, storytellers, which makes it a unique place to visit.

Documents you need to enter Morocco

An important fact when travelling is to look for information on the official website for documents required to enter in the country. So as not to find inconvenient situations with the immigration authorities and spoil an exciting vacation, for lack of foresight, is essential to consult which are the entry documents on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco to enjoy a pleasant stay in Morocco.

Health Insurance is required.

Another aspect that should be considered is travel insurance. Since it is within the requirements for entry to the country, to have medical insurance in the state of origin should only inquire if the insurance has coverage for international travel or how to do to access this service. Some credit cards offer travel insurance should also consult the terms that apply to enjoy this benefit.

Every traveller must take into account the perfect timing to enjoy at maximum the dreamed holidays or a weekend break and it is the best season of the year to visit this destination. Although Marrakech has a pleasant climate, the most recommended season to travel is between February and October if you want to do outdoor activities.

Exquisite Moroccan gastronomy

An adventure in Marrakech is not complete until taste the exquisite dishes offered by authentic Moroccan cuisine. Best of all it contains the three B’s, Good, Beautiful and Cheap; it is said that Moroccan food is a feast for diners, not only for its exquisite flavours, smells and also the colours in the presentation that seduce the senses before starting to taste with the palate, a whole culinary experience.

The typical dishes are known worldwide. We find the Couscous, is a dish cooked with vegetables, lamb, chicken or beef protein and wheat semolina seeds, ideal for summer. Another of the most requested dishes is the Tajin, you can order chicken with lemon, olives and a spicy tomato sauce with many species or lamb and is accompanied by almonds, plums, vegetables, seasoned with cinnamon or saffron a real delight at very low cost like Couscous, you can get it in any restaurant in the place.

It is an exquisite meal without a taste to experience. For lovers of the exotic, we recommend the pastilla, pastel or Bastilla, which presents a perfect balance between the contrasts of sweet and salty, coupled with elaborate preparation. In this gastronomy, you can taste many other dishes like the Bissara, Harira, Zaalouk of aubergines, Méchoui, Kefta, Touajen and Hout, the Djaja Mahamara and among the candy shop you can find the famous kabab el ghazal that impossible not to taste. The Moroccan food will complete the excitement of an experience to remember.