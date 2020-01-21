Must-Do Outdoor Activities in Dubai

Dubai is the hub of natural and most beautiful scenes that are not present in any other place in the world. It has many shopping centres as well as outdoor areas to make the tourist happy enough. If you are a citizen of Dubai, then it is your responsibility to visits every corner and that place which is exclusively designs for your people.

Tips for Outdoor Activities in Dubai

Dubai has many kinds of activities for your people. So, it would be best if you remembered the mentioned tips when you are on Dubai tour.

Wear a comfortable dress and shoes that will never tease you during your tour activities. Try to carry the water bottle and some light food from home in case of any emergency. Do not need to try out that activity which you feel uncomfortable.Carry extra shoes and the dress in case of any emergency. In case of any problem, you must consult with your guider. Eat carefully no need to overeat and that food which you do not like. If you are on medication then must carry them during your tour Famous Outdoor Activities in Dubai

Desert Safari Dubai

This is the most beautiful place in Dubai that increase the worth and importance of this city. Desert Safari has much more activities for the tourist that will not be offered from any other place in Dubai. It has fascinating views with natural scenes that everyone has the wish to captured for a lifetime. Desert Safari Dubai tour is just for you people that can be visited at any time and any day without any off days as well.

Desert Safari Dubai Schedule

Early Morning Desert Safari Dubai

Morning Desert Safari Dubai

Evening Desert Safari Dubai

Overnight Desert Safari Dubai

Desert Safari Dubai Highlights

4×4 wheeler will be used to pick up and drop off at the selected location.

Refreshment with Arab special foods, dates, drinks and the water.

Opportunity to get half-hour adventure when reaching at desert safari Dubai.

Photoshoot by an expert photographer in Arab customs

Camel riding, Quade biking and sand riding opportunity.

Live shows with tenure and belly dance.

Buffet system with quality foods to give the best time to the tourist.

Sperate washrooms for male and female

Henna creations

Resting place to spend some time with your partner.

Dhow Cruiser Dubai

If you want to spend some precious time with your love one and the family member than you should experience that floating boat dinner that highlights the traditional food with more fascinating views of Dubai by floating boat. Dhow Cruise Dubai dinner opportunity is available in the marina canal of Dubai with a luxury environment and eye-catching illustrations.

Dhow Cruiser Dubai Highlights

Pick up and drop off services at your mention location in 4×4 wheel land cruiser.

Welcome refreshment with drinks and dates.

2 hours quality time with many activities in floating boat.

Energetic dances show and many other shows.

Special music in a melodious voice.

Luxury dinner with a variety of foods.

Yacht Rental Dubai

Yacht Rental Dubai is one of the best activities that can be enjoyed by every person. This tour is considered as the casual as well as the special one like for birthday, wedding and any other celebration on the yacht. That has different kinds of length from the water.

Yacht Rental Dubai Highlights

Pick up and drop off services from your point

Refreshment with mineral water and some special Arab foods.

Towel to get some bath in the fresh water from a yacht.

BBQ and many other foods in the lunch of yacht tour.

Dubai Outdoor Activities not For