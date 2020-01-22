Baffled bank customers struggle to use cash machine placed for people who are 8ft tall

BANK bosses have been trolled for placing a cash machine so far off the ground you would have to be around 8ft tall to use it comfortably.

Hilarious pictures show a 5ft 10in customer having to crane his neck upwards to see the screen and strain to reach the buttons.

Reece Robertson, from Dundee, was visiting pals in nearby Arbroath, Angus, when he came across the high altitude hole in the wall.

The 25-year-old got out cash as his girlfriend, Holly Girolami, 24, took pictures outside the Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

Strangely, the same bank has another machine at a slightly lower height which is accessed by a ramp.

Holly posted on social media: “Utterly perplexed by this cash machine in Arbroath.

“Why is it like this WHO IS THIS FOR?”

Referencing the 90s film about 4in-high people who help themselves to property, she added: “Reece looks like a Borrower.”

The pictures suggest the bottom of the cash machine is between four to five feet above the pavement.

A street view of the bank shows another machine situated around the corner, which has a ramp and steps leading to it.

@nanachi08631908 responded: “I’m 5’ 2″ and a few months ago that was the only working [machine] and I had to stand on my bag so I could reach.”

@sophieewilmott also commented: “Can’t reach it even with my heels on, abso nightmare.”

@marissa_jenna posted: “We had one in my village and the people made a wee platform out of wooden pallets cos folk couldn’t reach it haha.”

@NOTELINYI commented: “My mum’s probably walked by this and not even seen it.”

Speaking today, Holly said: “We were just visiting friends in Arbroath, and we walked past it then went “hold on” so Reece went over and tried to use it but it was a wee bit too high for him to read it all clearly, so I took a photo.”

“I struggled to see the screen properly and I’m 5 ‘4. I doubt it gets used much at all.”