How to improve ventilation in your home

The quality of houses everywhere is getting better. The generation preceding the current one could still remember curtains dancing in front of the windows due to the drafts however nowadays the preference for everyone is to get airtight homes as nobody wants that cold air seeping in.

While this may seem desirable on paper however, there are cons to this attraction as this often leads to poorly ventilated homes, which not only is unhealthy but can inadvertently make for an irritating and uncomfortable living condition as it could lead to increased humidity.

Here are the things to do to improve the ventilation and air circulation at home:

Cross ventilation:

This is essential as cross ventilation will help in getting rid of warm air and the accompanying dust and pollutants circulating with it.

One added benefit is that it will reduce the need for air conditioning thereby helping you save the electricity bill. Creating cross-ventilation quickly is easy, as all you need to do open up that window every now and then.

This works even better if you have doors and windows facing each other in the opposite direction. If the season is that of a less breezy one you can always rent cooler online to facilitate the pushing of the air.

For the tight areas that are also humid like bathrooms and kitchens, you can also install ventilation fans.

Don’t dry out your laundry indoor

On several occasions, people are found to be drying out their wet clothes inside their homes either out of apathy or due to lack of space or the improper weather. However, you don’t need to be an expert to know that this is not the best practice.

The negative effects of this are that drying out wet clothes inside the home leads to condensation and could perhaps lead to mold growth, in addition to dampening the air and leading to foul smell.

Therefore, it is imperative to avoid this scenario either by planning for to wash your clothes on the right sunny day and keeping in sight of the amount of space you have to dry clothes outside.

If all else fails, you can at least open the windows so that the excess moisture can escape.

The natural way

This is probably the simplest of methods to add ventilation to your homes however it is also the most potent. The use of houseplants will slowly but surely improve the quality of air at your home.

These plants will not only make the presence inside the house feel very breezy but the one extra added benefit of this action is that it will absorb and also filter the chemicals from all that paint used on your walls and furnishings.

If you are worried about their maintenance then you can do a bit of research online and you will find that many indoor plants are extremely low maintenance.

Feel free to employ the above-mentioned methods and you will find that when these methods are coupled with something as simple as getting air purifiers on rent, the ventilation inside the home will increase exponentially.