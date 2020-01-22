Jack Ross’ reaction as Celtic spy on Hibs star Martin Boyle

JACK ROSS insists Martin Boyle is the ‘last player’ Hibernian want to lose after Celtic’s head of football operations Nick Hammond watched the Australia international shine against Hamilton.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon coached Boyle during his stint in the Easter Road hot-seat and is known to be a massive admirer of the in-form attacker.

And Hammond was in Leith on Wednesday night to watch Boyle claim two assists as Hibs roared back from a half-time deficit against Accies to register a 2-1 triumph.

Christian Doidge cancelled out Alex Gogic’s opener after reacting quickest to a Boyle effort which struck the post. The irrepressible forward then produced a perfect delivery for Paul Hanlon to head home a late winner.

Ross is circumspect about the prospect of Boyle attracting admiring glances – but is clearly desperate to see him remain a Hibs player.

He lauded: “I’ve said before he’s a better player than some people have given him credit for. He’s got a lot more than pace – his intelligence is really good and he contributed towards the two goals.

“Martin is the last person I’d like to lose from this club.

“But I’ve had it with players before – Lewis Morgan [at St Mirren], Josh Maja [at Sunderland] – players who get results and you enjoy watching them . . . then people take them off you.

“I’m not bothered with others watching him because it means he’s playing well for me.”