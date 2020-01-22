Wider online casino games

Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular and, therefore, each time they have a wider offer of games. Nowadays the quantity of different products that we can find in an online top9.app is immense.

There are also multiple variations and versions of each game so you never get bored. As if that were not enough, casinos usually incorporate new games more or less regularly, so you will always have a new product to try!

The games offered by each casino will depend on the software or software that it uses. In this article we wanted to collect the main casino games that you can find in an online gambling portal and explain their main characteristics, types and operation.

Test the different betting systems for roulette or follow the basic strategy of blackjack. Do not think about it anymore and start enjoying the multiple versions of all the games available in the different casinos!

Online Slot

Inside an online casino, probably where more variety we find is in slot machines (also known as slots or slots). There are thousands of them, with different themes and characteristics.

In addition to the theme, they differ between them by the number of pay lines or winning combinations, the number of rollers and their bonus rounds or mini-games.

Slots are a fast game and you can enjoy them from very little money. In addition, most online casinos allow the game in demo mode, so you can play for fun before betting your money.

Some of the most important slot providers in the market are Microgaming and Net Entertainment. Among the most popular slots we can highlight titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Immortal Romance or Jurassic Park.

In addition, we cannot fail to mention the slot with jackpot, which can make you a millionaire in the blink of an eye.

Slot Machine with Boat

Slots with jackpot or progressive slots are a type of game in which a jackpot is accumulated thanks to the players’ bets.

The more users play the more this pot will grow. The accumulated amount will be distributed in the form of a grand prize or jackpot. The first prize can be millions of euros in some games.

In progressive slots the winnings are usually not very frequent but if you are lucky enough to win one of the jackpots it can change your life.

Scratch Cards

Scratch cards are one of the simplest games that exist in an online casino. However, today it is not so easy to find gambling portals in Spain that offer them. Its mechanism is very simple, although not as much as that of scratch cards on paper.

With the Internet and online casinos this type of game increasingly resembles slots. In fact, some scratch cards already have wild cards and mini games. If you are looking for an easy and fast game, do not forget to consider this option.

The ultimate goal of scratch cards is to complete one of the winning combinations to take the prize. So be simple!

Online Board Games

Likewise, we also find a lot of variety in board games, where different versions of roulette, blackjack and bacarat can be found.

Some of the most popular providers of this type of games are Microgaming, Evolution Gaming or NetEnt.

Sometimes, these games can be even more exciting with the incorporation of a live dealer that will moderate the game and add extra emotion and realism.

On the other hand, we can also add in this section the dice games.

Online Roulette

Online casinos usually have several different roulette tables. There are multiple types of roulette, although the most common are European Roulette, French Roulette and American Roulette.

It is important that you read the rules well before playing because there are hybrid modalities and there may also be some variations in the game depending on the provider that has developed it.

Our recommendation is that you avoid American roulette whenever possible, because having two zeros ’00’ the advantage of the house is much greater. For more information about roulette you can consult our guides where you will find tips for roulette and information about payments and different betting systems.

Currently, many of the online casinos already have live dealer games so you can feel all the excitement of a traditional casino but without the need to leave your home. These types of games are 100% recommended as they are very interactive.

Thanks to the chat of the different tables you can talk with your starting partners and even with the dealer.