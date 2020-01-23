Hearts boss desperate for victory over Rangers

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel admits he is desperate for three points against Rangers on Sunday after conceding that draws are no good to the Tynecastle side.

The Gorgie outfit closed the gap on Hamilton at the Premiership basement to four points with Wednesday’s goal-less stalemate at Ross County.

Hearts have only won twice from 22 league outings so far this season and Stendel is desperate to build some momentum on the pitch.

He said: “It’s a big game but when you’re in our situation every game is a big game.

“In our situation we need wins and I hope we can win the next game.

“A home game is nice and the support in the last couple of games at Tynecastle was great, and I hope it can help our team, especially the young players, to improve so much more.”

One crumb of comfort for Hearts fans is that their team are now unbeaten in three matches, having drawn with Aberdeen before the winter break before beating Airdrie 5-0 in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

However, former Barnsley and Hannover 96 manager Stendel still wants much more from his players.

Stendel added: “Okay, we did not win on Wednesday but in the last three games we have played better and had some chances, we’ve not been beaten so why not?

“We want to win this game

“I said to the players before the game on Wednesday that it’s different to play in the cup and the league.

“It’s not a good situation at the moment, they need the mentality in the head to say it does matter, we play they way we can play.”