Hearts forward urged to showcase his talent after leaving Tynecastle on loan

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has hailed the loan signing of Craig Wighton from Hearts as a major coup – and has urged the forward to prove how good he is.

The 22-year-old completed a temporary transfer to the part-time Championship side until the end of the season on Wednesday after former club Dundee were priced out of a move.

Wighton made the switch to Tynecastle from Dundee for £150,000 two years ago but has only made a total of 22 appearances, including three this season, for the Gorgie outfit.

Wighton was frozen out under new Hearts manager Daniel Stendel but Campbell has backed the player to showcase his talent with the Red Lichties.

Campbell, who is set to hand Wighton a debut in tomorrow’s visit of Partick Thistle, said: “When you see the amount of clubs, quality clubs, that were in for him I think it’s a major coup for Arbroath.

“I spoke to him and he was very keen to come and he needs to play.

“I was very, very taken by his attitude of wanting to come and that’s why I pushed the boat out.

“Everybody knows how good a player the lad is.

“He has another year left at Hearts and he’s in the shop window now, he’s got 16 games to prove to everybody how good he is.

“After signing Dale Hilson (Forfar) and now Wighton it sends a clear message to everyone that we’re trying to stay in the league.”