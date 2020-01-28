Edinburgh restaurant dedicated to the life and work of Scottish artist Eduardo Paolozzi to open in March this year

A NEW restaurant is to open to celebrate the life and work of Scottish artist Eduardo Paolozzi known as the Father of Pop Art.

The Paolozzi restaurant & Bar will be opened in partnership by owner of popular Edinburgh eaterie Nonna’s Kitchen and the founders of Edinburgh Beer Factory.

Gino Stornaiuolo and John and Lynne Dunsmore will open the new restaurant at 61 Forest Road in the capital combining beer, food and art to celebrate the great Scot and wider Italian Scottish culture.

It is expected to be opening in March this year.

Taps of fresh Paolozzi lager and other beers from the EBF range, brewed less than 5 miles from the Restaurant & Bar, will be available to wash down the delicious ‘Italian Scottish’ food offering.

The menu has been designed by Gino, who will run the operation, and features ‘spuntini’ (Italian tapas-style sharing dishes served at the bar), antipasti, fresh salads, ‘build your own’ salumi and cheese plates, Naples style wood-fired pizza and some classic larger plates.

Dishes will be created using ingredients from local producers alongside premium international imports.

Gino owned and managed the successful Nonna’s Kitchen restaurant in Edinburgh’s Churchill, after working in Hanover Street’s Patio restaurant, alongside his parents in both venues.

Nonna’s Kitchen was an early customer of Edinburgh Beer Factory, and the Dunsmore family have been loyal patrons of the restaurant since its launch.

Eduardo Paolozzi artwork will adorn the walls and the interior design has a distinctly Paolozzi feel, with geometric shapes, contrasting textures and bright colour accents.

A sculptural bar will dominate the front area of the venue, with walk-in space and casual seating, while a cupola is being installed in the back of the space, bringing natural light to the dining tables and a touch of the outdoors to the former bank recesses.

The building work itself has been a ‘Paolozzi-esque’ act of transformation, uncovering two historic city features.

Inside the building, a portion of the ‘Telfer Wall’, part of Edinburgh’s old town walls, has been unearthed and will remain an exposed feature in the new venue.

Gino Stornaiuolo said: “This partnership evolved from two family businesses with shared values of independence, accessible quality and a love of Edinburgh’s international culture and creativity. We hope to enrich the city’s thriving independent food and drink scene while promoting one of its great unsung heroes.”

Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar is due to open to the public for lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks from March 2020, and will take bookings via phone and www.paolozzirestaurantandbar.co.uk.