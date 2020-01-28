Industrial wheels: The ideal solution for every requirement

The market offers a great variety of industrial wheels for the movement of machines and trucks in all sectors, with characteristics that make them more or less suitable for different applications and environments of use.

Based on these and other parameters, companies can choose the most suitable wheels for their vehicles, in order to obtain maximum efficiency and operator safety, in the short, medium and long term.

To obtain maximum efficiency of the vehicles, what characteristics should the wheels have?

The 4 Factors that must be taken into account to choose Industrial Wheels

It is necessary to evaluate a number of aspects, from the ease of movement to the safety of the truck or machine.Here are the 4 key factors that should be considered when choosing wheelbarrow wheels:

Nature and conditions of paving:That is, the base on which the truck will move. Use environment:Take into account the eventual presence of aggressive chemicals and humidity levels and temperatures, normal or extreme. Magnitude and nature of the load: We refer specifically to the total weight that the truck must bear, the nature of the load (solid or liquid) and the calibration of the truck. All these elements determine the minimum capacity of the wheel of the truck to ensure a safe movement. Vehicles of traction and speed: According to the type of displacement (that can be manual or mechanical) and the speed of the truck, certain types of wheels must be chosen, discarding those that do not lend themselves for certain objectives.

The ideal choice in terms of costs will be the one that best meets the specific use requirements.

Industrial Wheels Classified by Price

The cost of industrial wheels varies according to numerous factors (production technologies, building materials, distribution modes, performance, etc.); Therefore, any possible classification by final price is purely indicative.

It is necessary to pay maximum attention to the specific application requirements: a stronger and better performance wheel, and therefore of a higher price, usually ensures cost savings in the medium and long term, due to its greater durability and lower frequency of replacement, and because it will better protect the equipment where it is installed.

Rubber Wheels

In the first case, the gum is added with mineral fillers and vulcanizing agents and subjected to a process called “vulcanization.”

Through this process, the rubber undergoes a substantial modification of its molecular structure: From the initial “pasty” material of the process a non-melt able product is obtained that assumes and maintains over time the shape of the mold cavity where it is produced the reaction.

The ring obtained as a result is assembled mechanically or with adhesive to the wheel core. Vulcanized rubber has significant elastic deformation characteristics within relatively wide loading intervals applied either in tension or compression.

In the second case, the gum is subjected to chemical synthesis processes; The material is injected into a mold where the core is previously placed.

The different types of rubber used and the different methods of applying the coating to the core give rise to different types of TellureRôta rubber wheels: Standard, elastic, silicone and thermoplastic.

The main characteristic of rubber wheels is their optimum elasticity. Let’s analyze the surface factor: the rubber wheels are suitable for various types of paving, for mixed indoor and outdoor jobs, even on uneven surfaces and in the presence of obstacles.

They resist well the oils and other substances normally existing in industrial environments, but they are not suitable in the presence of highly aggressive chemical agents.

In terms of capacity, rubber wheels are generally suitable for light or medium loads: specifically, those of standard rubber and thermoplastic rubber for light loads; elastic rubber for medium loads.

Examples of Applications

The fields of application are very varied. The standard rubber wheels (gray or black, series 22, 23, 52, 53) can be used for luggage trolleys, tool trolleys, small mobile scaffolding, dump trucks for waste collection, trucks for internal displacement in workshops and small industries.

Thermoplastic rubber wheels (71 series) are mainly indicated for indoor use: Luggage trolleys, tool trolleys, trucks for collectivities and restaurants, industrial trucks for indoor use, tubular trucks and lean trucks.

The elastic rubber wheels (72AL, 72GH, 73, 73AE series) offer maximum elasticity on irregular pavements, they are ideal for medium loads, manual pallet trucks, musical instrument transport booths, for mechanical movement, up to 6 km / h, of industrial and indoor industrial displacement trucks and dump trucks for waste collection.