5 Alternatives To A Traditional 21st Birthday Bash

A 21st birthday is a major event in anybody’s life. Despite the differing connotations of being 21 across the world, one thing is for sure, your 21st birthday is a cause for celebration. But, how should you celebrate this milestone in your life?

There are many ways to celebrate your 21st birthday – but before looking at some of the more ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas, let’s first understand what a typical 21st birthday bash looks like.

What is a stereotypical 21st birthday party?

When you think 21st birthday, there are a plethora of thoughts that enter your mind. But what is there archetypal 21st birthday bash? Well, here in the UK, you’d be hard pushed to find a 21st birthday ‘gathering’ that doesn’t involve a night out on the town and something that many Britons do regularly at weekend’s; binge drinking.

So, a night out on the town with a belly full of booze! Although that is appealing to many, what alternative activities can you do for your 21st birthday?

5 Alternative 21st Birthday Party Ideas

Family Party – Possibly

At Home Special occasions should always be spent around those that you love. And who else do you love more than your family. Organising a family party in the comfort of your own (or the comfort a family members home who has a great hosting space), will allow you to surround yourself with all the people closest to you. Siblings, cousins, aunties uncles and even grandparents all in one place – what could go wrong?

Meal With Friends

Birthdays don’t have to be all parties and dancing. They can be spent in a more intimate setting, eating tasty food with your friends! Whether you prefer the finer things in life such as dining at an authentic Italian restaurant or would prefer a cheap and cheerful meal at your local chain pub, sometimes nothing beats a meal out with your mates to celebrate a special occasion.

Rent A Function Room

One great way to ensure that you can have both your friends and family around you is to organise a party at a function room. The true beauty of a function room is that it can be whatever you want it to be. You can decorate the room however you like, put on a lovely spread of your favourite foods, and if you really want to get in touch with your inner child, why not rent a bouncy castle and bounce until your heart’s content?

Spa Day

What better time to pamper yourself than on your 21st Birthday? Spending this milestone birthday at a spa is a great way to relax and unwind. No matter if you spend the day with friends, family or your significant other, you’re guaranteed to end the day feeling rejuvenated. Swim, sauna or steam room, the spa is your oyster!

Hire A Party Bus

Spending your birthday on a bus! Doesn’t sound too fun, does it? But, spending your birthday on a party bus, now that’s a blast. Get the tunes pumping, the alcohol flowing and you’re in for a great night!