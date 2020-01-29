Scottish developer announces ambitious multi-million dollar growth plans in Caribbean resort

Scottish developer FM Group has announced expansion plans for its luxury resort on the island of Bequia as it enjoys its first full season of opening.

The Liming Bequia in St Vincent and the Grenadines has revealed growth plans which aim to continue to boost the island’s economy.

When completed, the additional investment into the resort by Edinburgh-based FM Group and Caribbean investors K Group will ensure an end value in excess of £100 Million.

Currently comprising eleven hotel villas, a further 24 luxury hotel suites are to be constructed at the 30-acre resort along with leisure and spa facilities.

Construction works will commence in May 2020 to build the hotel rooms, bringing the number up to almost 50.

In addition, a championship tennis court was completed in October 2019.

A further 30 luxury villas are to be built at the resort within the beachfront estate.

A training initiative was also launched by FM Group earlier this year, with St Vincent and Grenadines and Scotland sharing in the benefits of the investment being made by these companies.

This programme aims to upskill local participants from the islands in different sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, by taking them to Scotland to share experiences.

Jonathon Milne from FM Group said: “We are delighted to be playing a major part in increasing the influx of visitors coming to Bequia.

“Through these ambitious growth plans, this will be greatly enhanced as we look to create one of the Grenadine’s most unique and exclusive hotels.

“We have been investing in the region for many years and with the new international airport now open it is a great time to look at expanding.

“In addition to this, we are looking at other opportunities in the region and hope to increase our involvement here.”

Kelly Glass from K-Group said: “This is a long-term project involving significant investment, demonstrating confidence in the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have benefitted from some highly motivated and enthusiastic local employees who through their incredible enthusiasm have given us the confidence to continue our investment and create hundreds of local jobs during construction and in operating the hotel.”