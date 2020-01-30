5 best practices to amplify your Facebook video ads

If you use Facebook regularly, you may notice a gush in a lot of the video ads there. As businesses are still using the carousel ads and photo ads; they are increasingly using the format of video advertising. And this is due to a good reason – people admire watching videos. Rather, Facebook owns more than 8 billion daily video viewers on average.

Having these stats in mind, following are the top five practices which must be followed if you really want to create video ads on Facebook which can leave a great impact.

Create value of the products through your content

A video must be able of establishing the product’s value by exhibiting what it has for the viewers. If you really want people to take action just after they watched the video, be sure that it is informative. Else, they will go and look for the next video to consume their time.

Make videos which present what are the capabilities of your product and how it can solve your audience's problems. It will provide them a clear idea of what is the value of your products for them.

Insert a teaser

Yes, a video may have a subheading and a headline, but this isn’t always sufficient for engaging the audience. You will require to add a teaser which can make the video more captivating and compelling.

Also, you can insert spaces for giving extra info regarding the products which aren’t mentioned in the video. Or you can add short teaser question or phrase even which compels audience for watching it.

Make videos ads that boom without sound

In 2016, a study named Internal Facebook found out that 80% of users disliked an unexpected playing of the loud video ad, although in the same study, it was found that 40% of videos had no meaning without sound. Around 85% of the video views happen without sound on this platform. Thus, if want to make video ads which leave an impact, design videos without sounds first.

Luckily, Facebook provides an ability of easily adding a caption to the video ads using an option of enabling automated captions.

Target to engage with audience during 3 seconds of the start

The 3 seconds at the start of the video ads on Facebook are regarded the highly vital and critical part for creating engagement with the audience. If you can never instantly make your audience engaged during this time, there exists no chance for you that your audience will go further for watching the remaining portion of your video ads. According to stats by Facebook. 65% of users that watch the 3 seconds at the start of the video ads will continue to watch for the next 10 seconds at least. And 45% continue to watch for the next 30 seconds.

To switch from the still images to the animated videos leave a significant influence on the lead ads. You can also run a test on various kinds of motions like animations on still images. Each of this motion can be added at the start during 3 seconds of your video ad.

Avoid making landscape videos

There are various types of video specs on Facebook which include landscape videos, square videos and use-vertical videos. If you desire that your brand makes a huge impact, you need to go for either square videos or vertical videos. It is chiefly due to the fact that most of the users of Facebook can access this platform using their smartphones as compared to laptops and desktops. And vertical videos and square videos format are much more suitable for the mobile screen which leads to a higher success rate for brands.

In comparison with the landscape videos, the square videos usually take up 80% of the space on the news feed of the user. It means that the ads will get completely displayed on screen and are easier to watch. Besides these facts, according to a study done by Animoto, the vertical videos and square videos formats have outperformed the landscape videos if compared in terms of completion rate, engagement rate and views.