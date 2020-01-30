Disabled rowing legend forgets blue badge while out driving – so he pops his false leg on dashboard instead

A DISABLED rowing legend forgot his blue badge while out driving – so he popped his false leg on the dashboard instead.

A hilarious picture shows Lee Spencer’s prosthetic limb laid behind the windscreen together with a note pleading not to get a parking ticket.

Lee, a former Royal Marine, became the first disabled person to row solo across the Atlantic. The 50-year-old lost his right leg while helping the victim of a motorway accident six years ago.

Lee, from Horrabridge, Devon, shared the image to Twitter on Monday with three “fingers crossed” emojis.

The image shows a false leg with the words “The Rowing Marine” on it as well as a drawing of a man holding an oar.

The handwritten note reads: “Sorry I’ve forgotten my blue badge.

“Please accept my spare leg in lieu. Lee.”

He further attempted to melt the icy heart of whichever traffic warden read the note by adding three kisses.

A figure of a praying Jesus is also visible in the shot, which is a permanent fixture in his campervan, that he has nicknamed his GPS as a joke as it bobbles.

KellyShaw31 wrote under Lee’s post at the time: “Lee wins the net today. Bloody brilliant mate.”

@foxy2856 wrote: “Love this.”

Sharon Pritchard said: “That is brilliant. Glad it worked.”

John Nicholl Sunday Times best selling author and Gulf War prisoner of War commented: “ Brilliant.”

@mhwgc said: “Excellent and glad the traffic warden saw sense.”

Lee revealed that his improvised blue badge did the trick.

Lee lost his right leg after he was hit by debris as he was helping a motorist who had crashed into the central reservation of the M3 in Surrey in 2014.

Last January he left Portugal in a rowing boat and 60 days later arrived in French Guiana, breaking even the able-bodied record for the route.

Speaking today, he said: “I was training for my triathlon on Monday that’s why I had my swimming leg with me.

“I had been swimming my with my boy and we decided that we would pop into the shops to get some bits for my wife as she gave us a list in Tavistock.

“There was only one parking space left and it was a disabled space. Luckily, I had my swimming leg so I put that on there.

“We never got a ticket. I would have been surprised if I did as the traffic wardens are generally very nice.”