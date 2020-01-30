How You Can Save Money On Canon Printer Maintenance

Owning a printer isn’t as simple as plugging it in and keeping the ink flowing. To ensure the maximum life from your Canon printer, you are going to have to maintain it. To make that process easier, we have come up with some handy tips for you to follow so that you keep your printer in tip-top condition without having to part with too much money! Our tips will cover the Canon cleaning regime, deep cleaning, Canon inks, and how to replace them as well as location and paper selections.

One of the most significant parts of maintenance is when you clean your printer. Cleaning Canon printers is not a difficult job, and it makes a considerable difference to the running of your machine. Each month, schedule time to head over to the printer driver setup window and select cleaning when presented with your options. You can then choose which ink group you want to be cleaned and then proceed. When the cleaning is complete for each ink group, you will need to check the results by printing a test page and checking the print quality. If you haven’t done this for a while, you will be amazed at the results.

Another area of essential maintenance is the deep clean option that is inbuilt to all Canon printers. It’s a more thorough clean that your monthly choice and needs to be done once every six months for moderate usage or once every three months for daily usage. You can find the deep clean option in the driver setup window and the machine will guide you through each step to completion, it is simple. When you consider how easy it is to clean the device, then you’d be crazy not to use these options to keep your machine in excellent condition.

In addition to cleaning the machine inside and out, other pointers will help keep your printer in great shape. Picking the right quality paper will help the ink to be printed better and save the nozzles from getting clogged. Locating your machine in a spot where it won’t get cluttered and won’t have items stacked on top will also help it to perform at it’s best all the time.

Finally, your choice of printer ink can have a profound effect on the performance of your printer. You may even be shocked to learn that canon replacement ink cartridges can come from non-Canon companies and perform better than their ‘genuine’ counterparts. Trusting an ink specialist company like Smart Ink will allow you the chance to buy ink that will work well with your machine and help to keep it in excellent condition.

Ultimately, no one wants to have to replace a machine long before it should need replacing and the only way to achieve this is to maintain your printer. Put reminders on your calendar and get it cleaned each month. Remember to deep clean and make the best choices when it comes to inks, paper and location. Your printer and your bank balance will thank you!