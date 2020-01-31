Edinburgh Napier expands Graduate Apprenticeship programme

Edinburgh Napier Univeristy has expanded its Graduate Apprenticeship programme with the announcement of nearly 200 new opportunities.

The scheme will allow people to study for an honours degree while in employment.

The University currently has 273 Graduate Apprentices actively studying across three cohorts.

They will soon be joined by a fourth cohort as the Univerity adds 185 new positions within its School of Computing, Business School and School of Engineering and the Built Environment.

Each programme has been assigned 20 new places, other than the BSc (Hons) Construction & the Built Environment programme, which offers 45 places across four different learning pathways: Building Surveying, Quantity Surveying, Real Estate Surveying and Architectural Technology.

Sally Smith, Dean of Edinburgh Napier’s School of Computing, said: “We are delighted to have more Graduate Apprenticeship places for 2020.

“Our previous experience shows how effective they are for employers with a need for new skills and for individual apprentices. Our apprenticeships appeal to school and college leavers, Modern Apprentices and existing employees.

“With our apprentices putting their skills to use immediately, both they and their employers benefit from day one.”

Graduate Apprenticeships have been developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with industry and the further and higher education sectors.

Jessica Auld, who is working at Aegon while attending university one day a week to study a Graduate Apprenticeship in BEng (Hons) Cyber Security, said: “Studying at university and learning on the job means that I’m constantly learning and developing my skill set and knowledge.

“It’s exciting to know that at the end of four years I’ll have an honours degree plus four years work experience.

“For me, the role has opened up so many different opportunities and most importantly; I have met some great people along the way – my team and the other apprentices have been such a great support network.”