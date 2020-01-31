First vessel completed at Ferguson Marine since government take over

The first vessel to be completed since Ferguson Marine came into public ownership has been officially named at the yard in Port Glasgow.

The Helen Rice is a support vessel for the salmon-farming sector and was handed over to Inverlussa Marine Services, a family-owned business based on the Isle of Mull.

The vessel was lifted into the Clyde during a naming ceremony on 30 January.

Ferguson Marine was taken into public ownership by the Scottish government back in December 2019.

Economy Secretary Derek Mackay, who attended the naming ceremony, said: “This is another significant milestone as we start the journey to a new sustainable future for Ferguson Marine.

“This is a Scottish-built vessel, provided to a Scottish customer and serving the needs of the Scottish aquaculture industry. It is hugely encouraging that the yard has been able to support our island economies in this way.

“My aim for the last two years has always remained the same – to keep the yard open and not just to finish the vessels currently being built, but to secure a future for the company in the years ahead.

“The high quality of the workmanship on the Helen Rice is a tribute to the skills of the Ferguson workforce.”

Inverlussa Marine Services managing director Ben Wilson said: “We were delighted to build this vessel in Scotland. I would like to thank Ferguson Marine and their workforce for delivering such a well-crafted vessel.

“We are looking forward to Helen Rice starting work providing important services to the Scottish fish farm industry. The delivery of this vessel continues our strategy of investing in the best vessels and crew.”