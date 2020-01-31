Hostelling Scotland spend £40,000 refurbishing Inverness youth hostel introducing their first refillable water station

A SCOTTISH youth hostel has unveiled its new look after £40,000 was spent refurbishing its reception, lounge and cafe bar areas in a bid to attract more business.

Inverness Youth Hostel has added new facilities and charging points for existing guests and meeting rooms to attract more business customers of local clubs using the hostel.

The new youth hostel will be the first one in Hostelling Scotland’s network to introduce a water refill station into its newly refurbished as part of a move to reduce the use of single use plastics.

The refill station will be able to calculate and display the number of plastic bottles hostellers have saved by using the ‘Top up from the Tap’ system. This initiative will be rolled out across other hostels in the network in the coming year.

This £40,000 renovation project follows recent development projects at Glen Nevis, Aberdeen, Loch Ossian, Achmelvich Beach, Oban and Lochranza Youth Hostels; with others at the planning and developments stage.

They highlight the organisation’s commitment to a continual programme of modernisation across the network, offering sustainable, modern, high quality affordable accommodation that meets the needs of today’s hostellers as they look to explore and discover the finest locations Scotland has to offer.

Hostelling Scotland Chief Executive, Margo Paterson, said: “We pride ourselves in excellent customer service, listening to our members and guests, understanding their needs and developing our network to offer the best possible hostelling experience. The Inverness Youth Hostel refurbishment project highlights this perfectly whilst also raising the profile of hostelling in Scotland.

“It reflects our mission to make more of Scotland more accessible to more people than anyone else; and especially young people, providing great value, affordable, flexible and welcoming accommodation in the best locations across Scotland – to discover the real Scotland with Hostelling Scotland.”

Hostelling Scotland is a self-funding charitable organisation with 33 hostels located throughout Scotland, accommodating 340,000 guests every year, with a turnover of £9m and an estimated contribution to the Scottish visitor economy of £25m.