New Hearts midfielder blown away by reactions from fans on and off the pitch

New Hearts midfielder Toby Sibbick admits he has been overwhelmed by the reaction of the supporters since making his loan switch from Barnsley.

The 20-year-old insists the atmosphere generated on his debut in last Sunday’s memorable 2-1 victory over Rangers was the best he has experienced as a player.

Off the pitch, the Hearts fans have also helped the versatile player settle by flooding him with messages on social media.

Sibbick put in a solid performance against Steven Gerrard’s side less than 48 hours after being reunited with former Tykes manager Daniel Stendel.

And the former AFC Wimbledon player admits he has been blown away by his welcome to the club.

Sibbick, who is set to feature in today’s clash at St Johnstone, said: “It’s been good, playing my first game on Sunday and getting three points, especially against Rangers – that’s a dream debut for anyone.

“Coming out of the tunnel and stepping on to the pitch, the fans were just just crazy, singing and chanting and stuff.

“When we scored our first goal the place was booming and when we scored our second goal I had goosebumps, I’ve never experienced that before, with the stands being so close to the pitch – so it was great.

“On social media too, it’s crazy.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced something like that – just notification after notification on my phone. I’m grateful to the fans who are helping me along in this journey.

“My Instagram comments, messages, Twitter, everything has just blown up.

“I read a few of the messages but sometimes what comes through is just too much.

“I’m grateful for all the support they are showing me.

“It means a lot when a young player sees positive comments. Hopefully I can just keep up these performances.”

Stendel

Sibbick was bought to Oakwell by Stendel in summer 2018 and was a regular under the German as Barnsley achieved promotion from League One.

And the youngster admits he had no hesitation in linking up with the former Hannover 96 boss for a second time.

He added: “The gaffer has got trust in players and he is keen to give people opportunities.

“It was the same at Barnsley, he played young players there as well.

“Some managers don’t like youth but with this gaffer, it seems if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

“No matter your age, you can get thrown in. If you impress, you can keep your place because why should you get taken out of the team as long as you are doing well.

“It’s also his man-management and faith in me as a player.

“We have talks and he is always full of praise.

“He brought me in at Barnsley and he played me up until I left and he showed his faith again by bringing me here.

“I want to repay the faith and trust that he has shown in me as a young player and hopefully we can stay up.”