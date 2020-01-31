Tips for students when searching for the perfect accomodation

One of the most significant decisions you have to make as a student is your accommodation because the type of accommodation you have will determine the bulk of your experiences in school.

There are a lot of factors to consider before settling for a place, and far too many students make mistakes when it comes to decisions about accommodation.

To help you avoid making the same mistakes, here are some tips to guide in your search for the perfect accommodation.

Location: Perhaps this is one of the most important factors to consider when searching for accommodation as a student. Is the property close to the university and its facilities? Are there other students living around there? How fast can you get to campus in case of emergencies? These and many other questions you have to ask yourself.

Living close to school has its perks, including proximity to campus and school facilities. However, living at a very remote location might be less expensive and provide you a lot of privacy. Still, it might also get very lonely and costly when you consider transportation costs. So, the most important thing is to choose a location that is best suited to your needs and budget.

2. Security: it is advisable to check the crime rates and the security measures put in place where you intend to get accommodation. Do your research, find out if the neighborhood is safe enough? If the property is not secured enough, you can talk to your landlord or agent about buffing up security.

You can also check if the house has working fire extinguishers, alarms, and emergency exits. With adequate security, you can become comfortable and get down to having the best experience in university.

3.Go for Reliable Agents or Landlords: Most schools usually provide students with the directory of reliable agents and accredited landlords. For instance, Student Housing Sheffield caters to students in Sheffield. There are other agencies like this in most students’ area that you can take advantage of. One of the benefits of choosing a local agency or accredited landlord is that you avoid falling into the wrong hands. You will also be getting some of the best services available in the area.

4.Look Out for Signs of Pest Infestation: Pest infestation is a common problem in student’s hostels/houses. Staying in a home that is overrun by pests is not only a complete annoyance but could also be dangerous to your health. Hence, don’t hesitate to check around for signs of pests, and don’t forget living in with pests could ruin an otherwise perfect accommodation.

5.Check for Basic Facilities and Amenities: To thoroughly enjoy your student accommodation, it should have some necessary facilities and amenities. Some of these include a common room, cinema room, and a Gym. There should also be a stable and fast internet connection. A good internet connection is essential to both staying in touch and living as a student.

You should also make sure that some of the facilities are working, such as the toilet, does it flush thoroughly? The doors and windows, do they close properly? Is the water pressure capable of carrying the demands of the students living in the building, are there water leaks and damp patches? These are some of the things to check to ensure a memorable experience with student accommodation.

6.Ask the Tenants for Reviews: The quickest review you will ever get about your intending accommodation is from the tenants. A bad review form more than two or three tenants should give a ‘Stay Clear’ signal and vice versa.

You could also ask students who have been on campus for a while about student accommodation deals. They have experience and so in a better position to give you advice on places to stay away from and places you could go accommodation hunting.

7.Check Contract Details: Before you make the final decision on your student accommodation, make sure to check and understand the details of the Contract. The Contract contains the fine details that you might have skipped when talking to your landlord or agent, and don’t forget to ask for clarifications for clauses you don’t fully understand. Ask questions like, will you provide any furniture? How many days notice do you have to give, if you need to leave? What are the grounds for contract terminations? Are utility bills included in the rental fee?

Besides, if you are going to be living with other students, you should also make sure that each person understands their boundaries. Make sure that the Landlord or Agent lays down specific rules and guidelines for all tenants to obey.

8. Last but not least, explore your options before making your mind. It is not advisable to go for the first option available, no matter how good it looks, the truth is there might be better options out there, all you need to do is find it! Take your time to survey a property, compare at least three houses before choosing one. Remember, whatever your decision is, you have to live with, so by all means, take your time and may the best accommodation win!

Conclusion

You can never be too careful when searching for student accommodation. So never be pressured to make a decision that you will likely regret later. Take your time and hopefully, with these tips, you can avoid common pitfalls and get the perfect accommodation for yourself.