What to Wear on a First Date

Whether you’re a Tinder user or visit some dating websites from time to time, you’ll probably want to impress your partner on the first date. And one of the most powerful weapons in your arsenal is to create a fool-proof outfit that would combine fashion trends and your personal sense of style. Even though it may sound like a no-brainer, when it gets down to the wire, we bet you get anxious about how to “dress to impress”.

However, there are quite a lot of things you can do in order to boost your confidence and get prepared for that daunting first meeting. To begin with, we recommend you to avoid making a decision at the very last moment. Give yourself plenty of time to plan out what to wear. Browse some websites like http://online-stylist.co.uk with trendy outfit ideas and choose the most flattering ones for your figure. Yet, remember that comfort should be your top priority unless you want to be fidgeting with your outfit rather than enjoying your time together.

Wear something that really fits your shape without being too restrictive and tight. Too baggy clothes aren’t the best option either. Choose something that shows off your strengths and hides your sins. For example, if you have beautiful shoulders and tender collarbones, wear an off-the-shoulder top. Long legs? Go with a nice skirt or shorts. Yet, too much open skin can be a turn-off and might seem like you’re trying too hard.

So, if you’re going to wear a mini, balance your look with a long-sleeve top and low heels. Or if you prefer a backless top or something with deep V-neck, wear it with pants or a maxi skirt. Also, we suggest avoiding heavy makeup. Natural and minimal is a win-win choice for the first date. And of course, let the location be your guide.

A Casual Coffee Date

By nature, casual date outfits are very comfy, meaning they can make you feel more self-confident. The ultimate goal here is to create that effortless “I just threw this on” look. So, if you live in your jeans, you shouldn’t swap them for funky palazzo pants. Instead, dress your tried-and-true jeans up a little with a wrap top in a glamorous material like silk or chiffon. Then complete your look with low-heel shoes to strike the perfect balance between elegance and comfort.

If you’d like to wear your casual bodycon dress, you can pair it with some sort of jacket. Depending on your personal style, a leather cropped bomber, denim jacket, or cardigan will create a feminine yet laid-back look. You can complete your outfit with flats or wedges according to the setting.

A Dinner Date

Even if you’re going to attend a swanky restaurant, don’t wear anything that you can’t eat in or breathe in. Remember that you can always make your look more upscale by adding statement jewelry.

If you’d like to deftly combine luxury and practicality, you can go with an evening skirt (UK men really like them) that won’t restrict your movement and a silk top that will enhance your slinky curves. This outfit is airy, flattering, and extremely alluring.

But if you would like to add sex appeal without looking sassy, you can’t go wrong with that iconic little black dress. When styled properly, it will make you look and feel your best. But not at the cost of your comfort.

Makeup-wise, keep things simple. Remember that a moderate amount of makeup gets the best response.

A Post-Work Date

Are you going to hit a pub after a hard day and have no time to change in between? If so, opt for a midi skirt with a feminine shirt under a blazer. You can remove the blazer when you leave the office and undo a button. Moreover, you can bring something to your office in the morning so as to loosen up your work clothes a bit in the evening. For example, you can switch your bulky tote bag to a clutch.

Also, you can add red lipstick for an easy transition to the romantic evening. The stereotype is true – most men are suckers for red. So, if you’d like your partner to find you more attractive and sexually-desirable, don’t be afraid to use red lipstick. Yet, keep the overall amount of makeup minimal.

The bottom line, remember that you should wear what really makes you feel good and confident. If you feel at ease in your own skin, you’re sure to get a second date.