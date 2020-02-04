Best home cinema systems for 2020

Want to get the best experience for your movie night? Need to get the right atmosphere for that big Premiership game? You need a good Home Cinema system. A good system brings out the best experience for your TV shows and your favorite films right in the comfort of your home.

Newer TVs have their disadvantages; one of the biggest challenges of flat TVs is that they don’t have good quality sound. For this reason, many people have invested in a good home cinema system that brings that Cinematic Experience to your Home.

We have various options for home cinema systems; you can choose to go for simple soundbars or go for a complete home cinema system that is more cinematic. Most common cinema setups are 5.1; the come with five speakers and a subwoofer that boosts the bass. They are available in all shapes and sizes to suit everyone’s needs. Below are three of the best cinema systems to consider.

Below are the best home cinema systems to consider in 2020

YAMAHA YHT1840. 5.1



This is the best overall home cinema system to consider in 2020. It offers the best entertainment experience. It is made up of six speakers that have a lot of lovely additional tools such as large wired subwoofers and dialogue enhancement mechanism that will get your bass thumping. It comes with an AV receiver that makes sure you get clear, vibrant, and crisp sound from the reception to its delivery, without any form of distortion or cracking sound. This beautiful home cinema system is compatible with ARC, 3D, and CEC sources. It has a rear, front, and center speakers to make sure sound is well distributed in the room.



It has 4 HDMI ports and hooks up the Xbox and DVD player. Provides support for HDCP2.2, BT20:20, and even HDR, this means you will be able to watch your 4K programs comfortably.



Pros



Good sound



Easy to install



17 present sound modes



Powerful individual items



Cons



No USB or Dolby atmos price



2. SONY BDVE4100 5.1



This is the best option for those on budget. If you want a high-quality sound system, then you should look for this model. It has a slot of bang, which can easily be integrated into your entertainment system.



It comes with easy to use packages that you can install within a few minutes. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi, and it has a USB input. A close examination of these devices shows it has Bluetooth, which can be paired with various devices. You can watch your movies comfortably with the 5.1 surround sound and 1000 watt speakers. Its sleek system has seven pieces and two content and tremendous speakers. It comes with a warranty, antenna, and a remote control system.



Pros:



Smart features



Quality sound



Contemporary design



3D compatibility and Bluetooth



Cons:



No speakers stand or wall bracket

SONOS PLAYBASE 5.1

If you are those people who love luxurious things then this is a perfect choice for you. Sonos playbase provides high-quality, groundbreaking sound with a stunning display. Its main speakers can sit comfortably under your television, and the unobtrusive ones can be made anywhere in the room.



This home cinema system makes your home to have excellent quality sound that boosts your mood and lets you have the best movie, music, or drama enhancing experience of your life.



The classy finish, not only fits in your room, but also enhances the beauty of your house. Its price is a bit high, but you will see the value for your money considering the benefits that come with it.



Pros:



Sleek style



can be synced



Easy to use and set up



Cons:



High price. Yes it’s expensive but, it’s Sonos.



We think these are the best home cinema systems to consider for 2020, but choose one that suits your budget.