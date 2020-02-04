Document and record management storage specialist acquired by Workflo Solutions

Long established Paisley-based Document and Records Management firm is the latest acquisition for Workflo Solutions, Scotland’s fast-growing outsourced document management and IT Support service provider.

Workflo Solutions, the fast-growing Livingston-headquartered outsourced document management and IT Support Services specialist, has announced it has completed the acquisition of Paisley-based TRM (Document and Records Management Specialists). The acquisition is expected to add £300k to Workflo turnover this year.

TRM, a family-owned business with its roots dating back to 1972 by the grandfather of current Managing Director Steven McPherson, offers a range of document management services including scanning, digitisation, archive storage and confidential destruction and shredding of all types of paper document files, bound books, large format drawings and microfilm.

The purchase of TRM significantly adds to Workflo Solutions growing UK footprint – and extends its portfolio of outsourced integrated business support technologies delivering a total print, document management, archiving and digital retrieval service provision.

“TRM’s market reputation and strong client relationships makes this acquisition a valuable addition to our service offering,” said Michael Field , CEO, Workflo Solutions. “Furthermore, I believe that the convergence of management print, cloud-based digital document storage and retrieval combined with our leadership in document management will further accelerate our prominence to become the true UK market leader in this field. With this acquisition, we have significantly raised the bar. TRM is a great fit for us.”

TRM’s business evolves around digitising and archiving documents in a way which helps its business customers become more environmentally responsible. Paperwork is securely scanned and digitised to help make businesses leaner and also assists with GDPR compliance issues.

Digitising lessens the need to have archived boxes or filing cabinets / shelving full of paperwork cluttering up an office. Every document can be saved as fully searchable PDF files (with OCR) and uploaded to a server on the client’s premises or via a cloud based electronic document management system (EDMS). It improves document search time retrieval and makes the business processes leaner by improving business workflow practice. Moreover, TRM offers the confidential destruction of paperwork and has its own warehouse where archived boxes of paperwork can be stored for customers.

Commenting on the acquisition by Workflo Solutions, Steven McPherson, managing director, TRM said;

“TRM is delighted at the prospect of working with such a vibrant and modern leader in the managed print industry such as Workflo. From the moment I met Michael, I was very impressed with his passion, drive and vision for the industry. Historically, TRM has offered a diverse service to a vast array of clients throughout the UK, to improve usage and management of their paper and microfilm records.

“From the early days of TRM McPherson Microfilm – established in 1972 by my Grandfather and my Father, we have always delivered a quality and secure service to our clients’ individual needs. Today, with the introduction of the ‘less paper’ office, GDPR and improved business workflow models, I had been looking to move the TRM brand into different markets to increase our business footfall and to keep up with the ever-changing digital office.

From my initial discussions with Michael and his team, it was clear they were looking to move into the Document and Records Management industry to allow a true managed print solution. The acquisition will allow both companies into different markets to improve the service they provide to their varied client bases. A fantastic and exciting time for all.”

Last year, Workflo Solutions acquired a Livingston-based IT support business Pyramid IT, as well as opening new facilities in Aberdeen and Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, as it extended its portfolio of services and broadened its reach across the UK.