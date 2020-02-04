Some Advice On Getting Mortgage Loan

Home loans are made based on the appraisal price or the purchase price (banks lend the lesser of the two). The era of 100% mortgages is behind us and banks are unlikely to lend more than 70% of the estimated value of a principal residence, although a higher percentage can be negotiated by young residents in Spain and presenting a low-risk financial profile. For second homes, older buyers and non-residents, the maximum percentage loaned is 60 to 70%. For rural or high-value properties, mortgages generally do not exceed 50% of the estimate.

Earnings

Loans are usually made based on your income, with the maximum monthly payment being 35% of your net income. If you already have a loan on another property, the two payments are generally taken into account.

Interesting

Most home loans in Spain are offered at a variable rate, sometimes with an initial period at a preferential and fixed-rate (1-3 years), then interest rates are annexed to the Euribor, plus an additional percentage.

Duration of loans

Loans of up to 35 years can be offered to younger residents, but non-residents and older buyers generally have a maximum of 30, with an age limit of 75.

Management & cancellation fees

The management fees linked to the mortgage are generally higher in Spain than in other countries. As a general rule, banks charge 1 to 1.5% of the total loan amount for contracting a mortgage, up to 1% for partial or total cancellations and 0.5% for changing lenders.

Estimates

Banks require an estimate of your property from a company they have designated and at the buyer’s expense. You should expect to pay between € 250 and € 1,000 or more for large or high-value properties.

Closing costs & taxes

If you buy using a mortgage, you must declare it before the notary when signing the public deed and a separate mortgage in his presence. The notary’s fees are set by the government and vary according to the complexity of the act. Buyers are liable for stamp duty on both resale properties and new properties, at a rate of 1.5% of the principal amount. You will also have to register the mortgage in the cadastre. Normally this is done by a manager appointed by the bank and usually costs between $250 and $400.

Insurance

When entering into a mortgage loan, banks often insist that you take out home insurance (real estate & furniture), which is usually part of their product range. Under the law, however, you are not required to purchase home insurance. If you decide to purchase insurance, you do not have to designate the lender as the beneficiary.

The insured amount corresponds to the estimate of the property, but it is calculated according to the amount necessary to rebuild the property, without taking into account the value of the land. Banks also often insist that you take out life insurance or a protection policy in case you can’t work. Again, you don’t have to, but agreeing to take one or two can help you negotiate better loan terms. The fees are based on your age and the loan amount.

Documents required for your mortgage application

You will normally need to provide the following documents to your bank:

Copy of your passport

Copy of your NID

Recent credit report (eg Experian)

Your account statements for the past six months

A “simple note” of the property you wish to buy

If you work, you will also need to provide:

A copy of your last annual tax notice

Your last three payslips

If you are a self-employed person, you must also provide:

A copy of your last tax return

