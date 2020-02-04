Why Millennials are re-writing Bingo lingo

Number 1 – Kelly’s eye. Doctor’s orders – number 9. 88 – two fat ladies. Bingo lingo is a time-old tradition and adds a bit of fun to the popular pastime. But as you can see from the above examples, many of these calls are outdated.

While they remain popular with Bingo traditionalists, those who still love the atmosphere and entertainment of a dedicated Bingo hall, the pastime has seen a resurgence in recent years. The digital age has made the game more accessible to everyone and taken away the stereotypes associated with Bingo. With record numbers of younger players visiting Bingo and Casino sites to play at home or on-the-go, surely it was only a matter of time before millennials started to create their own lingo.

According to Sky News, nearly 4 million people play Bingo in the UK in one of 615 dedicated licenced Bingo halls – so it remains a popular pastime. But if you’re one of millions more who play Bingo online, somewhere like here: https://bingo.paddypower.com/, you’ll probably find that the calls aren’t used. Online Bingo is still a sociable experience and with players discussing these new terms in chatrooms, they’re guaranteed to gain enough traction to threaten to take over from the time-honoured favourites.

Of the 90 ball calls, there are 20 that are in doubt – so let’s take a look at some of the biggest changes.

9: Get an Uber from mine

We mentioned doctor’s orders in the introduction, but it’s among one of the most old-fashioned calls. During World War 2, number 9 was a pill given out to soldiers by army doctors. It bears no relevance to today’s society and therefore has received a dramatic makeover to become ‘get an Uber from mine’.

38: Avocado on a plate

This one’s a bit of a mouthful, but it’s good to see that food calls are still alive and well. 38 used to be Christmas cake, but Millennials are crazy for avo (usually on toast), so it makes sense for this call to get a revamp.

39: Love Island time

39 was previously 39 Steps, based on the film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It’s unlikely that many of the younger players have heard of this 1935 classic and instead the modernised Bingo call pays homage to the popular ITV reality dating show, Love Island.

86: Instagram pics

Between the sticks: 86 refers to the goalkeeper’s position in football and while it’s still relevant, it doesn’t really mean anything. The modernised call references the popular social media photo-sharing platform, for which Millennials love. After all, did it really happen if it’s not on the grid?

88: Wills and Kate

For fear of upsetting or offending anyone, we could be saying goodbye to one of Bingo’s most-commonly known calls: two fat ladies. 88 could instead refer to everyone’s favourite royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Wills and Kate!

Among the other calls set to change, we have:

7 – Flexitarian (was, lucky seven)

15 – Yas Qween (was, young and keen)

25 – Quarter life crisis (was, duck and dive)

32 – Fake news (was, buckle my shoe)

48 – Not another Brexit debate (was, four dozen)

74 – Recycle more (was, candy store)

78 – Haters gon’ hate (was, heaven’s gate)

Not everyone agrees with the modernisation of Bingo calls. Blake Robson, a 12-time winner of Bingo Caller of the Year fears that regular punters will be confused and consequently, alienated. He said: “It would be a real shame to see traditional calls disappear. Rather than new calls, we should teach the younger generation about the old calls. Bingo is part of Britain’s tradition.”