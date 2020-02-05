Clyde boss hopes trip down memory lane can help the Bully Wee shock Celtic

Clyde manger Danny Lennon admits he has included footage of the Bully Wee’s shock 2006 victory over Celtic as part of their preparations for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash.

Lennon wants his players to be inspired by the stunning events of 14 years ago when Roy Keane’s Hoops debut was ruined in a 2-1 third round loss.

Craig Bryson and Eddie Malone were the goal heroes for Clyde against a Hoops team that also included current manager Neil Lennon.

The League One side host the Premiership leaders in Sunday’s televised clash and Lennon is hoping that reminding the players of Clyde’s previous giant killing exploits can have the desired effect in the last-16 tie.

He said: “The two clubs are worlds apart in many, many ways but those two worlds collide in the next round when Celtic come to Cumbernauld on Sunday.

“Inevitably people will talk about the last time Celtic came to Clyde in the cup and Clyde humbled them.

“Will lightning strike twice? That’s a big question and the odds will be pretty long, but you never know.

“We’ve actually got the 2006 game up on our analysis page for the players to have access to.

“I’ve watched it over a couple of times since the tie was drawn.

“What I take from it is that on the day every single Clyde player turned up, and when I say that I mean their hunger, their desire, their commitment and togetherness to go and hound a very good side. They’re some of the qualities we need.

“The concentration levels need to be at the highest level.

“Our group will certainly be ready and looking forward to the challenge of pitting their talents against the best in the country at the minute.

“We’ve earned the right to go toe-to-toe with them to try and work a miracle and it certainly will be a special day for the club and the town.”

Lennon admits he adopted a similar approach before his St Mirren team beat Celtic 3-2 in the semi-final of the League Cup in January 2013.

He added: “It’s something I’ve done a few times where you are maybe long shots and you’ve got to fuel the players with belief that it can be done.

“I remember when we played Celtic in the semi-final of the League Cup and we did something very similar, we took some fantastic historic St Mirren performances against Celtic and we gave them to the players.

“That’s the romance of the cup, they’re one-off games and anything can happen.

“As for the game, you want to test yourself against the best and Celtic have scooped all the big prizes recently.”