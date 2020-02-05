How to Take Care of Your Expensive Luxury Watch

So, you have made the jump and purchased in your first ever luxury watch. Chances are

you spent a sizeable amount on your new timepiece, most likely several thousand

pounds. After making such an investment it is important to keep in mind that you have to

take care of your new luxury item.

Maintaining the quality and functionality of a luxury watch is no joke. To help get you

started, here are a few tips on how to take care of your timepiece.

Keep it Clean

If you have spent the money on a lovely luxury watch like an IWC watch the first thing to

do is make a game plan for how you are going to keep it clean. Aside from the obvious

job of maintaining the exterior cleanliness of your timepiece, it is equally if not even more

important to keep the interior clean.

You should never try to open your watch yourself as that can result in even more dust

particles finding their way between the sensitive gears inside. Keeping the outside clean

is something you can take care of yourself, though.

Have it Professionally Serviced

Having the inside of your watch cleaned is only one reason that you should take it to be

professionally serviced. Another and arguably more important reason is to have your

watch “tuned-up”. This will include things like oiling the gears and replacing and worn or

nearly worn parts.

The frequency with which you have your watch serviced depends on what type of watch

you have and how often you wear it. Generally speaking, you should have this done

roughly every seven years.

Appropriate Storage

Your watch will have come with a box in which you can store it that is the right size and

shape. That being said, you might want to invest in a different case for your watch,

especially if you have more than one that you’d like to keep in the same place.

When it comes to where you store your watches, you want to choose wisely, particularly

if you will be keeping them there for an extended period of time. Dust is one of the

greatest enemies of fine watches as it can settle in the interior and cause damage, so

make sure to put your watches somewhere that is relatively dust free. Also, moisture can

do its own share of damage so make sure the environment you use for storage isn’t too

humid.

Things to Avoid

There are a few other things that don’t agree with watches for various reasons. Magnets

are near the top of this list as some of the parts within luxury watches are sensitive to

them.

Another thing that you should avoid is allowing your watch to sit in too much light for too

long. This can cause irreversible fading in the colouring of the face on a watch, so it is

best to ensure that you don’t keep it in direct light.