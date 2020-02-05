Job opportunities prompt growth in student nurse numbers

A nationwide shortage of nurses is fuelling an increase in the number of students wishing to enter the profession.

The University of Dundee is expecting its number of undergraduate students studying Nursing to grow for the fourth consecutive year as health boards across the country struggle to fill vacant posts.

It comes as the institution prepares to host its annual Nursing and Healthcare Recruitment Fair , with hundreds of students from across the country expected to attend the event at the Bonar Hall on Wednesday 12 February.

Ruth O’Riordan, Senior Careers Adviser at Dundee, said, “Nursing has always been a popular profession and the University of Dundee enjoys a fantastic reputation for its teaching in this field.

“The number of people applying for our undergraduate courses is growing year-on-year and the current demand for nurses means that this trend is likely to continue.

In September it was reported that the number of vacant nursing posts had reached its highest level since recording started in 2007 . Despite recording the country’s largest ever nursing workforce, NHS data highlighted a shortage of more than 4,000 nurses and midwives.

Around 400 students and graduates from Dundee and universities throughout Scotland are expected to attend the Nursing and Healthcare Recruitment Fair, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country.