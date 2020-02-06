4 Benefits of weighted blankets in improving sleep quality

Blankets tend to be one of the very essential materials during the night time. But when it comes to weighted blankets, not all of us are equally aware of how these can be beneficial or even different from the regular blankets.

If you ever do some research you will find that the best weighted blankets in the UK are widely recommended by doctors to treat sleeping disorders.

Most people think people purchase weighted blankets out of luxury, but little do they know that these blankets play a very important role in providing comfort and therapeutic effect known as Deep Touch Stimulation; here the softness and the warmth gives your body a gentle touch and comfort that brings about a calming effect.

Some of the benefits of weighted blankets in improving sleep quality are the following:

Comforts your anxiety.

A lot of people go through anxiety disorder which accompanies fear and nervousness. Different people deal with anxiety in different ways. They generally get anxious more when about to sleep since the mind recollects all the actions and scenes in the night.

Weighted blankets give them the comfort and surety that they are safe and sound. Most of the people who have anxiety problems claim that weighted blankets give them the feeling of being with someone safe and trustworthy.

Sleeping with weighted blankets wrapped around feels like someone you trust is hugging you which reduces your stress and fear. You are bound to get a relaxing sleep and wake up with energy and a happy mood.

Improves your sleep quality.

Having a weighted blanket means that you can look forward to getting some quality sleep. This is especially true if you have been deprived of sound sleep for a long time, and are subject to high levels of stress.

For good sleep quality, your mind needs to rest and so does your body. Weighted blankets give you the warmth which relaxes your body and mind. The gentle pressure that the blanket puts on your body promotes better and healthier sleep.

Treats insomnia.

These days, most of the youth and adults deal with insomnia due to their lifestyle or the work pressure that they experience daily.

In case you feel you wake up way too early in the morning every day, or there is a general feeling of tiredness even after waking up fresh in the morning, or you face difficulties when you try to sleep at night, or you feel uncomfortable while sleeping, try wrapping a weighted blanket around you. These are very popular for treating insomnia and help in getting a sound sleep.

Calms your pet’s anxiety too.

If you own a pet, you know that even they deal with anxiety attacks. They often feel low or struggle when something frightening takes place. Weighted blankets are the right blankets not just for you but also for your cats and dogs. It provides them comfort and helps them ease their anxiety.