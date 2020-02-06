What you need to know about using an ePOS system

When using an ePOS for the first time, you may not know what you are getting yourself into. Once you learn all the ways it can help you grow your business, though, you will never look back. Keep reading for some insights about ePOS systems and what they can do for you.

Not All ePOS Systems Are the Same

When it comes to integration and services, some systems stand out more than others. When you are deciding which to go with, make sure you know what you are getting. If you intend to scale your business, go with a flexible ePOS that will grow with you.

If you have multiple outlets, like brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, social media, and field sales, you need to choose a system that focuses on omnichannel solutions.

Additionally, check to confirm the system you are considering works with a variety of payment options, making the transaction process as convenient as possible for your customers.

The best ePOS systems integrate with popular software you likely already use, for a seamless transition. Most offer free demos, and it is a good idea to take advantage of the opportunity to see how the system works in the real world.

Finally, the last thing you want is to have a problem with your ePOS after tech support has gone home. Make sure that your system comes with 24/7 support, to avoid pulling your hair out because your system is down and you cannot take end-of-day inventory counts.

ePOS Systems Help You Manage Inventory

Your customers are giving your business their valuable time. When they come to your shop looking for a specific item, they do not want to find that you do not have it in stock. Likewise, they do not want to order products online only to receive notification that they will have to wait because it is on backorder. These situations lead to customers taking their business elsewhere and maybe even telling their friends.

You can avoid the problem of revenue loss due to understocking by setting your ePOS system to automatically order more when you are running low on your most popular products. Systems like the one Vend offers integrate with powerful inventory management tools that recognise trends and will alert you when it looks like it is time to make changes.

In addition to ensuring you keep your customers by always having the items they want,ePOS systems can help you avoid losing revenue due to overstock as well. Some items—especially perishables—lose value the longer they sit on the shelf. If you have a smaller shop and not much storage, you need all the space you can get for items that move.

Comprehensive ePOS system software will help you track what you need most, and what you could order less of, so that you always have just the right amount of inventory on hand.

ePOS Systems Help You Manage Customer Relationships

Your customers want to know that you appreciate them, but a thriving business simply cannot keep up with every customer.

Sure, you may know that Karen—who has come into your shop every Wednesday for the last three years and chats it up—always buys a three-ounce tube of eucalyptus lotion and a sachet of lavender, but what about the quiet customer who comes in once a month? Or customers who are newly regular?

Integrated ePOS software can help you keep track of all your valued customers, making them feel as appreciated as they truly are.

Sign them up for a loyalty rewards program so they always have access to your special promotions, get discounts after spending a certain amount, or receive special gifts as a way of saying “thank you”.

Some systems will even send out automatic emails acknowledging special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

ePOS Systems Set Employees up For Success

You can even have your employees clock in and out on some systems. EPOS software will keep track of hours worked and total sales, giving you a picture of where employees may need some feedback.

Assign tasks and split their shift up so that they always know what they should be working on. Employees who have a sense of purpose every day are generally more satisfied with their work, and they perform better.

Keeping employees informed will help them appreciate the value of communication in the workplace, and they can do their jobs more efficiently when they have a system that is intuitive and easy to use.

They can more easily help customers when they have instant access to inventory counts and will be more cheerful when they can provide speedy checkout.

ePos Systems Can Help You Scale Your Business

If you want to scale your business but are unsure how you will manage, you need to streamline your work. A modern ePOS system is like a control panel for your company.

Comprehensive software will help you manage your inventory in real-time by tracking every sale and removing it from your stock count.

Powerful analytics will help you see trends and find out where you can save money, boost productivity, and reduce waste. Customer relationships are managed automatically when you set them up in a loyalty rewards program.

Your accounting will be loaded into Quickbooks or other accounting software with little effort on your part. Scaling your business is easier than you might think when you choose the right ePOS system to help you grow.