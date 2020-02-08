Striker believes BSC Glasgow can oust Hibs after experiencing contrasting cup upsets

BSC Glasgow striker Thomas Orr admits being on both ends of Scottish Cup upsets has made him believe the Lowland League side can take Hibs’ scalp tomorrow.

The 15-goal marksman notched a double when the competition’s lowest rank team defied the odds to eliminate League One promotion hopefuls East Fife from the competition at the third round stage.

Five years earlier it was a different story when he was the victim of a giant-killing at Morton after the full-time outfit were humbled by non-league Spartans.

Orr knows Stephen Swift’s side are huge underdogs in Sunday’s televised last-16 clash, but insists his experience has taught him anything is possible.

Orr said: “If you look at it on paper we’ve got absolutely no chance but it’s not played on paper.

“We’ve got a group of boys in that changing room who believe in themselves.

“It’s a one-off game and we definitely believe we can cause an upset.

“When I was at Morton we were involved in a cup shock when we got knocked out by Spartans when we were top of League One at the time.

“I came off the bench that day and had one cleared off the line.

“It’s not a great memory to have but it’s certainly one that sticks out.

“I was only 17 at the time so that was the first time I had really experienced that.

“Even being so young, I think I learned that. That made me believe that shocks can happen, and also the East Fife game, which was the opposite for me in terms of causing the upset.”

Orr spent three years in the full-time ranks with Ton before joining Queens Park in 2017.

The 23-year-old then moved to BSC 12 months later and the forward knows impressing on Sunday could help propel him back to the senior ranks.

He said: “There are a few of us that have had a good season up until now, scoring goals and had some recognition with the Scottish Cup – and this is just another opportunity for us to go and showcase what we can do. You never know who is watching.

“I’m desperate to get back full-time, or even back into senior football again.

“When you’re in every day it’s a lot easier to look after yourself whereas when you’re working it’s a lot more difficult.

“At full-time you don’t realise how lucky you are.

“I’m a forklift driver away from football, I work 6am until 3.30pm, I’m always there for my football and can get away to the gym as well.

“You don’t get much of a social life, that’s for sure.”