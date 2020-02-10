Hibs coach thrilled with Greg Docherty’s impact and drops hint over Rangers midfielder’s future

Greg Docherty’s career in a Hibernian jersey only stretches to 128 minutes of action so far, although that has been ample time for the dugout team of Jack Ross and John Potter to appreciate they have a player on their hands.

And number two Potter dropped a pretty big hint yesterday that the Leith side would like to convert his loan from Rangers into a permanent arrangement at the end of the season, the 40-year-old being effusive in his praise of Docherty.

Messrs Ross and Potter were already well aware of the former Scotland Under-21 international from their time in the Sunderland hot-seat last season, with Docherty having excelled during his temporary stint at Shrewsbury.

Now working with the 23-year-old at close quarters, it is fair to say the Easter Road side are delighted with their January recruit, who marked his full debut with a goal in Sunday’s 4-1 Scottish Cup victory over BSC Glasgow.

“We were talking about that this morning,” said Potter, when reminded Docherty celebrated his goal with great gusto.

“It is nice to see guys in games like that who score a goal late on when the game is won and be so delighted to score.

“We saw him down at Shrewsbury last year quite a bit and he scored round about ten goals.

“He is determined to get round about the box and score goals.

“He brings an energy and drive and he’s been good in training.

“His match sharpness will not be brilliant but he will get up to speed pretty quickly.

“He is one we looked at straight away and wanted to get in. I think a few clubs down south were wanting to bring him back.

“It took a bit of time but we are delighted to get it done and hopefully he enjoys it and scores a few more goals.”

Asked if the club would endeavour to bring Docherty to Leith on a permanent deal at the end of the season, Potter, who is hoping Hibs can collect a first league win in four outings in tomorrow’s visit of Ross County, added: “Look, he is a good player.

“We want good players at this club.

“Obviously he is contracted to Rangers (until summer 2022), we just have to wait and see.

“But if there are good players and guys we can think we can get in we would love to have them.”

Potter was grateful to be on the touchline at the Indodrill stadium, having escaped a dugout suspension for his part in the unruly scenes during December’s Premiership loss at home to Rangers.

Both dugouts clashed in the aftermath of Hibs defender Ryan Porteous being red carded for a crunching challenge on Borna Barisic.

The former St Mirren defender was censured, while Rangers coach Tom Culshaw was handed a two-game ban, one of which is suspended until the end of the season.

Hibs were also censured and issued a £1,500 suspended fine, while Rangers’ case was adjourned.

While admitting he let his emotions get the better of him, Potter insists he will always defend his club against any aggressor.

He added: “I apologised pretty quickly for what happened, my behaviour could have been better – I know that.

“You want to look after your own players, your own team and your own staff. If you think there’s other people trying to influence other people then I will stick up for my players and our staff. Whether it was right or wrong, and could it have been done a different way, then probably yes, but it happens and it’s forgotten about now.”