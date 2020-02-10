Scottish drivers are the 9th worst offenders for speeding

27,368 drivers were caught speeding in Scotland during 2019, according to the Daily Record. While this was a drop of 7% compared to 2018’s speeding statistics, Scotland still ranks as the 9th worst police area for speeding drivers.

So why are so many Scottish motorists committing speeding offences compared to the rest of the UK?

Unconfirmed speeding tolerance

52% of Scottish drivers confess to exceeding the speed limit in 30 mph areas, while 46% aren’t afraid to drive faster than the 70 mph limit that’s in place on motorways and dual carriageways.

The Daily Record reveals that many of the speeding fines issued last year were to motorists caught speeding on motorways. One reason why Scottish drivers could be taking risks on these stretches of roads is that Scotland’s police force has refused to reveal their speed camera thresholds.

Most forces in the UK have a 10% + 2 mph tolerance, meaning you can do 79 mph before getting fined. However, as Scotland’s police force hasn’t confirmed their tolerance level, it could be much lower, meaning drivers think they’re safe to push the boundaries when they’re not.

Speed awareness courses aren’t available

In England and Wales, speeding motorists are offered the option of attending a speed awareness course. But these programs aren’t available to drivers in Scotland, even though research shows they are highly effective.

Greenflag reports that drivers who have taken part in a speed awareness course are up to 23% less likely to speed within the next six months. While there have been calls from motoring groups, including IAM Roadsmart, for these courses to be introduced in Scotland, they’ve been to no avail.

By failing to educate speeding drivers on the dangers and repercussions of speeding, they’re likely to commit the same offence over and over again. Multiple speeding offences can often result in court proceedings and a speeding lawyer overseeing the case.

These specialists can look for mitigating circumstances and get the best result in court possible. They’ll also strongly advise against committing further speeding offences, although this decision ultimately lies in the hands of the driver.

Drivers are often under the influence

Back in 2014, the drink driving limit in Scotland was reduced to 0.04mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. But this decrease hasn’t reduced the number of drivers that are willing to get behind the wheel after a drink.

For example, during the Christmas and New Year period, 400 drivers were caught drink driving in Scotland. Individuals that drive while intoxicated are more likely to speed, as alcohol affects a person’s judgement and perception of the road.

It also makes handling the vehicle more difficult, so the accelerator may be pressed instead of the brake. With this in mind, in order to get speeding offences under control in Scotland, drink driving needs to be tackled too.

Speeding is an all too common occurrence on Scotland’s roads. But as it’s clear to see why so many Scottish drivers drive above the speed limit, it’s time for the Scottish government to take action to make the country’s roads a safer place once and for all.