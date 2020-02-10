What does it take to become a successful wedding planner?

Have you considered starting a new career or taking a second job during your spare time? If you love planning small parties and get-togethers for your friends and loved ones, why not take your skills to the next level?

Have you considered being a wedding planner for a change? If yes, this is the chance that you have been waiting for. Be a wedding planner and get paid well for doing something that you are passionate about.

Being a wedding planner is similar to running your own business. For you to be successful, you need to take note of certain things. Here are some essential tips on how to become successful in this particular field.

Get some experience

You cannot be a great wedding planner if you lack the expertise in how to do things the right way. As a newbie, you must become an apprentice to more experienced planners in the industry.

This is the perfect opportunity for you to learn the ropes. So when the time comes that you are ready to fly solo, you will be confident to organise a wedding from start to finish.

Suppliers

As a planner, part of your job is to make the wedding successful by working on the concept that was provided by the client and at the same time sticking to the budget. You should be aware of the list of wedding suppliers that you can rely on for all your needs. It would help if you were an expert in looking into the best deals that a wedding supplier can offer. Here are some suppliers that you need to get in touch with.

Catering services

Mobile bar

Sound system

Venues or event locations

Wedding cakes

Wedding giveaways

You should be able to have access to wedding supplies to deliver the best results.

Build your portfolio

As you start accepting clients, do not forget to take the opportunity to build your professional portfolio. Take some wedding pictures and upload them to your online business page. Most clients will like to take a good look at your previous work before deciding to hire you or not. The more impressive your portfolio is, the bigger the chance of getting better-paying clients.

Negotiation

For you to become an expert when it comes to planning a big wedding, you need to learn the art of negotiation, so you can close more deals in the future. Being able to do these things will significantly help you in expanding your business. Your ability to convince clients to hire your services will be your key to a more successful business venture.

Lastly, aside from your negotiation skills, you should also learn how to do product costing the right way, so you can maximise your clients budget and reach your desired profit on each wedding project. You can learn how to negotiate deals and do costings the right way by attending seminars or training sessions. Remember that planning a wedding could be more than just a hobby; it could also be a business that you can proudly call your own.