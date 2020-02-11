STATS appoint new Chief Operating Officer

STATS Group has appointed of Garry North as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the engineering and oil and gas industries, Mr North has held senior operational management roles in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Howarth, said: “Garry’s strong leadership qualities and his demonstrated ability to lead diverse teams, in different geographies, will deliver tangible benefits to the group.

“His focus will be to maintain and build on our excellent safety culture and to define and deliver improved operating processes, procedures and standards, to ensure we continue to meet the expectations of our growing client base.”

In addition to energy sector experience, Mr North has held executive positions in the aerospace, defense, petrochemicals and manufacturing industries, where he achieved significant business improvement and increased profitability.

Mr North added: “STATS Group is well established, highly regarded in its specialist field but remains entrepreneurial and inventive in addressing the pressing issues faced by its client base. My aim is to identify where we can fine tune and improve established procedures and to look at fresh ways of getting the optimum performance from the resources at our disposal.

“Any changes will firmly place safety and providing a safe working environment for our staff and end clients as a priority, while enhancing the entrepreneurial foundations on which the business has been established.”

STATS Group recently agreed an exclusive partnership with Safari Oil & Gas, one of Saudi Arabia’s top 50 listed companies, and signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding to work with Russian partners on Sakhalin-2, the country’s first offshore gas project.

At Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week (Feb 11-13), STATS Group can be found on Stand 24.