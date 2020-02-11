Woman posts hilarious snaps of dress that left her breasts exposed

A SALESWOMAN has posted hilarious photos showing the perils of online shopping after her £65 dress left her breasts completely exposed.

Courtney Henderson from Newcastle was mortified when she tried on the garment from online retailer Dressmezee, only to find it left her practically naked from the waist up.

The EE sales agent had bought the outfit for her birthday night out but was left red-faced by the X-rated garment.

Photos show the green sparkly Ex Lovers Glitter dress as worn by the model compared with a censored photo of Courtney.

The emerald dress cuts awkwardly above her chest, leaving her breasts hanging out either side.

The caption on the photo reads: “What a brilliant fit. Definitely worth the keep and £65 spent.”

A tickled Courtney took to social media to share the fashion faux-pas.

She posted the images with the caption: “Dressmezee sorted me right out with this little belter, fits like a dream.”

Courtney’s tweet, which has since racked up over 31,000 likes has had social media users in stitches.

Emily Beldon wrote: “Courtney hahaha I’m creasing.”

A user named Nicole added: “I just spat coffee out everywhere. I am in f****** stitches.

Hannah Floodpage replied: “I mean it’s a definite look.”

And Amy Soad said: “Don’t buy clothes online – a lesson.”

Speaking today, Courtney said: “To be completely honest, there’s not that much to say about it.

“Apart from ordering a dress which clearly is made for the smaller breasted in society, which most dresses are these days.”