Finding The Law Firm That’s Right For Your Business

In the business world, having the support of a law firm is vital for any company’s survival and long-term success.

It’s a fact that every business owner needs to partner with a law firm at some point during their entrepreneurial journey.

Whether you’re looking to start a new business or are in the throes of creating an invigorating new product, you’ll be working with a law firm at some point.

From protecting intellectual property, through to advising on the structure of contracts and even supporting businesses through court cases and legal proceedings, law firms provide companies from across the corporate landscape with invaluable support.

As such, it’s important that you learn to tell the signs of a good lawyer and the factors to look out for when you’re making your selection.

It can be a challenge to find the law firm that’s perfect for you, so here’s our guide to selecting the law firm that will help keep your business safe and guide you through whatever the corporate world throws at you.

Consider What You’re Looking For From A Law Firm

To begin your search for the perfect law firm, you need to make sure that you know exactly what you want from them. For example, you might want to work with a law firm on retainer, so that you can call on them for support and advice whenever you need to, or you might prefer to hire a company only when you need them. You also need to consider the needs of your business and the market it operates in, so that you can find a law firm with the skills you need.

Search For A Local Law Firm

If your company wants to retain a law firm to advice it on a regular basis, then you need to make sure that they’re local. This is also important if you’re keen to work with a law firm that understands the business market in your area, in which case you should try to find one that operates in the city or county your firm operates in. You can find law firms here that are based throughout the UK, and use the platform to search by region and specialism so that you select the law firm for your business.

Ask For Recommendations

Within the corporate landscape there are many companies that have, for one reason or another, needed to work with a law firm over the years. Most companies work with a lawyer during their inception, and later down the line. Use their experience to your advantage by asking your industry peers and business contacts for recommendations that will help you to narrow down your search for the law firm that will suit your organisation.

Look For A Law Firm With Multiple Specialisms

Many law firms have a diverse team who practice across a variety of areas of the law, and this can be a big benefit for clients, particularly businesses that operate across a myriad of different sectors themselves. Try to work with a company that is able to provide you with several services and has additional expertise if you ever need to draw on it. Larger law firms tend to be better if you’re looking to work with them across a variety of practice areas. This will ensure that whatever happens, your law firm will have the in-house expertise to support your company.

Size Doesn’t Always Matter

As above, larger law firms have expertise across a wider range of practice areas, but in some cases a smaller law firm could be useful, particularly if they have a team member who has strong experience in the area of law that you need them for. As such, you shouldn’t necessarily discount smaller law firms from your search; your preference will depend on what kind of project you want them to undertake for your firm.

Research The Lawyers Practicing In Each Law Firm You Consider

As part of your research into the firm, check out the background of each of the lawyers working for the company, as they are the ones who will be providing the service you receive. Many law firms have their team’s CVs or career backgrounds on their website, but if some of the ones on your shortlist don’t have this then try to search lawyer’s names on the internet. Check out professional social media sites such as LinkedIn to find information about the lawyers in the law firms you’re considering collaborating with so that you understand their expertise and the success they’ve achieved throughout their careers so far.

Learn About Their Cases And Clients

An easy way to check if a law firm is right for you is to have a look at some examples of the work they’ve done, particularly if you’re looking for a company to represent your organisation in court or on a specific type of legal work. Most law firms have a set of examples on their websites or will be happy to share them with you if possible. Review these and try to get a feel for how the law firm works. Remember that most law firms won’t advertise any failed cases, so check them out online to get a completely unbiased overview.

Check Their Pricing Structure

Price should never be the deciding element of any business decision, but it is an important factor when searching for a law firm to collaborate with. There are various different ways that legal firms can price their services: from flat fees for a certain service, through to an hourly rate, a retainer and beyond. As such, you need to make sure that you’re aware of all the pricing models each law firm uses, so that you can find the one that fits best into your organisation’s budget.

Have A Look At Their Website

A law firm’s website is a good indication of its service offering, so take the time to review it in detail to see what information you can learn. See how often it gets updated and if the law firm runs a blog and regularly provides information and updates for clients, as this will give you an indication of how client-focused and cutting-edge the firm is. Any law firm that allows clients to contact team members or pay for services online will be committed to offering an adaptive service tailored around their clients’ needs. However, it is important that you don’t discount smaller law firms with less of an online presence, as they may still be able to offer a quality legal service.

Members Of Professional Bodies Will Have More Resources

Law firms that are members of a professional body will have access to the expertise and resources of that society, as well as support from its members. They’ll also be held to the standards these bodies expect, so you’ll know that you’re getting an exceptional standard of service. As such, you should look out for members of professional bodies, but make sure that you check that the society is legitimate so that you know that the law firm you’re planning on working with is trustworthy.

Request An Account Manager Or Single Point Of Contact

In enquiring about the services of every law firm on your shortlist, ask each if you can receive a dedicated account manager, who can act as a single point of contact no matter what service your company requires. If any of the firm’s refuse to offer this then you need to decide if you want to work with them, as this could be a sign that you will receive a chaotic service that isn’t designed around your individual business needs.

Read Reviews

Once you’ve found a law firm that you think will offer your firm the service and support it needs, you should read reviews of it to see what clients say. Check out publications that are designed to give clients an insight into the best law firms out there, so that you can select one that gives the level of customer service you’re expecting.

Trust Your Instincts

When you start working with a law firm, you should trust your instincts. If you feel that you’re not receiving the service and support you need, then find an alternative law firm. It might be a small issue, such as the way the team talks to you, or a larger problem like the firm’s staff not having all of the experience and practice area expertise that you’re looking for. Your firm’s legal dealings are important, so it’s vital that you find a law firm you and your team can trust and rely on.

Consider Bringing Legal Expertise In-House

Should you find that your company is using your law firm’s services regularly, then consider bringing this expertise in-house. There are many benefits to hiring an in-house lawyer, particularly if your company is growing and requires a lot of legal support, or if it is operating in a niche industry that needs to comply with a lot of regulation, such as healthcare. If your firm is using these services a lot, then you should look into bringing these services into your business and only working with outsourced law firms when you require their expertise.