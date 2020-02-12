Hibs boss Jack Ross lavishes praise on ‘thrown together’ strike pairing

JACK ROSS is adamant there is more to come from his prolific pairing of Marc McNulty and Christian Doidge, with the Hibernian head coach confessing that he has done little more than ‘throw them together’.

The duo were irrepressible at Easter Road on Wednesday evening, with both men rippling the net and dovetailing superbly throughout a handsome 3-0 victory against Ross County.

Even McNulty’s late penalty miss did not blot his copybook to any meaningful extent, given Adam Jackson scored seconds later.

McNulty and Doidge have now scored a combined six goals in their four appearances together in the Hibs side.

“We’ve had very little time on the training pitch so it’s not like I can say we’ve constantly worked on it [the partnership],” said Ross.

“What we have done is throw Marc and Christian together and looked for a way to have the two of them in the team.

“They offer us different strengths and that probably doesn’t happen that often now: a traditional front two with alternate attributes.

“And they’ll get better, there’s more to come – but if you look at their contribution over the two games you can’t be anything but pleased.”