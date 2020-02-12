Serie A giants Juventus are coming to Scotland after accepting Hearts invite

ITALIAN GIANTS Juventus have become the first club to sign up for this year’s Hearts Invitational Tournament.

Juve will send their under-14s to take part in the youth football showcase, which will take place at Scotland’s national performance centre, Oriam, on the 7th and 8th of April.

The event is made up of elite level academy teams from England, Scotland, Europe and the U.S., with a swathe of other clubs set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous participants include Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic, while the 2019 edition saw Belorussian side Dynamo Brest emerge victorious in the under-14s age group.

The format will see all teams play six games of 40 minutes – 20 minutes per half – across two days at the Riccarton complex.