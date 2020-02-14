7 Most amazing destinations for upcoming holidays on both sides of the globe

If you want to visit some of the most beautiful places in the world, you’ve certainly got no shortage of choice on every side of the globe.

Whether you’re interested in stunning architecture, quaint towns, vibrant cities, rolling countryside or tropical paradises, the world is your oyster.

Bora Bora

This island was once a volcano which eventually subsided to form a stunning barrier reef. The reef ecosystem has made it one of the most gorgeous tropical paradises in the world today, with pristine, crystal clear blue water.

Since reefs limit waves, it’s a calm, protected sanctuary surrounded by sun, sea and sand. Unsurprisingly, it’s a hugely popular honeymoon destination.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany:

If it’s winter wonderland magic that you’re looking for then head to this castle in Germany, which inspired Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. But it’s just as beautiful during the summer months, when it is regularly visited as a symbol of peace and refuge. Whether or not you are a Disney fan, you can’t deny its beauty.

Petra, Jordan:

If you’re a fan of good architecture then the ancient city of Petra, Jordan is an absolute must-visit. This architectural masterpiece was built and carved into the side of a rock cliff as early as 312 BC. Today, it is named as an UNESCO World Heritage Site. But it was a complete secret from the western world until 1812.

Seoul, Korea:

For the city-lovin’ traveler, Seoul deserves a prime place on the bucket list. Experience a delectable mixture of vibrant nightlife, Korean culture and tradition, gorgeous Buddhist temples, incredible mountain scenery and mouth-watering food on a budget. Shopping, festivals, technology that’s miles ahead are available in abundance, and you can balance the modern experience with exploring the vast number of historic sites and attractions in the city.

Be sure to visit Gyeongbokgung Palace, which was built in 1395. And the transport links in Korea are excellent. You can take a high-speed train from Busan to Seoul to Incheon, or get on a train across the border to another East Asian country.

Venice, Italy:

The famous Italian city on water is a must-see for any travel lover. It’s built on 118 small islands which are separated by a vast canal network. Built on the Venetian Lagoon, it’s the most unique city in the world. Be sure to see St. Mark’s Square, Doge’s Palace, and the famous Rialto Bridge over the Grand Canal.

Taj Mahal, India:

Located in northern India, the Taj Mahal is widely recognized as one of the wonders of the modern world, and definitely deserves to be named as one of the most beautiful places on the planet today. This gorgeous white marble mausoleum is highly regarded as the jewel of Muslim art in India, and is a hugely popular spot with tourists, attracting millions of people each year.

Vienna, Austria:

If you’re traveling in Europe then be sure to book a visit to Vienna, the stunning capital of Austria. With easy transport links – you can get from Budapest to Vienna by railjet quickly – it’s easier than ever to reach. Known worldwide as a hub for classical music and the birthplace of Mozart, if you appreciate the finer things in life, this is the place for you. There’s an abundance of live classical music performances, opera, and ballet. Whatever your music taste, it’s worth visiting for the architecture alone with gorgeous buildings like Schonbrunn Palace, St. Stephen’s Cathedral, and Belvedere Palace.

No list could include every beautiful destination on each side of the globe; there are simply too many! And, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What’s the most beautiful place you’ve ever visited?