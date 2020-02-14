eBay v reality – woman buys mirrors online to cover living room wall but only gets enough for “a Barbie house”

A DIY enthusiast has posted hilarious photos showing the dangers of online shopping after the mirrors she ordered arrived small enough “for a Barbie house.”

Jenn Wall from Hartlepool, County Durham ordered 24 of the glamorous Mosaic Mirror tiles for £5.99 from eBay, hoping to cover her entire living room wall.

The 23-year-old was “gutted” however, when she unwrapped the item on Tuesday to find the minuscule mirrors inside.

Photos show the tiles as advertised on the eBay seller’s shop hanging on a wall above some chairs, compared to the items Jenn received.

Another shows the tiny tile in the palm of Jenn’s hand.

Jenn says that although the dimensions of the product were displayed on the store, the photo used to sell the product is of a bigger version of the tiles.

She complained to the store owner, named Prinary online, who has subsequently update the listing to more relevant photos showing the product’s measurements.

A tickled Jenn took to social media to share the mishap.

She posted images of the tiles with the caption: “eBay Vs reality. My own fault for trusting it haha, don’t order these guys.”

Jenn’s posted caused amusement among social media users.

One man wrote: “Those must be some tiny a** chairs in the photo on eBay.”

Another woman added: “That’s ridiculous, the photo clearly shows larger sized stickers.”

One woman shared a hilarious snap of a rug she bought with the caption: “Been there.”

The image shows a child stood on the comically tiny furnishing.

And another said: “Was the seller a male? They’re good at oversizing things.”

Many also claimed to have been fooled by the sizing.

One woman said: “Oh I ordered these off wish and they turned up that size. Big enough for a Barbie house.”

Speaking today, Jenn said: “I’m still annoyed, I’m going to try and salvage the mirrors to make something and hopefully it won’t be a waste of money.

“I ordered them to go towards doing up my living room, to create a similar style to the picture shown in eBay, but I was also going to add frames to them to add more colour.

“They got delivered Tuesday and I couldn’t believe the size of the packaging, I didn’t even recognize what I ordered until I opened it properly.

“I would say they were ten times smaller than the pictures. They look not much smaller than the chairs in the pictures so I was expecting them to be that size.

“I left a bad review on the listing as there isn’t a single image of the mirrors being that size, they are all on the walls near large furniture.

“They have since changed the picture to the sizing on the front image, which wasn’t there before.”