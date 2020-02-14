Sainsbury’s launch investigation after customer finds “animal skin” inside pot of houmous

SAINSBURY’s have launched an investigation after a customer claimed to have found “animal skin” inside a pot of their houmous.

Iain Bloor, 45, shared revolting images of the product after his wife Sarah, 42, developed an allergic reaction after consuming the snack last month.

The couple, from Yateley, Hampshire, believe the reaction was caused by the foreign object found lodged inside the houmous.

Disgusting images show a thick, “fleshy” lump buried inside the creamy spread.

Iain, a former soldier who suffers from PTSD, said the experience had left him and his wife: “Paranoid and unable to look at similar products without feeling physically ill.”

The former warrant officer took to social media on Tuesday to complain to the retailer, following the month long dispute.

He shared the images on Twitter yesterday with the caption: “Disgusting lump of animal skin found in Sainsbury’s product.”

“They haven’t informed FSA [Food Standards Agency] and are breaking the law.

“They refuse to submit reports on product inspections. Terrible customer complaints. Please share wide and far. Wife had a reaction.”

He followed it with another tweet saying: “Food contamination in Sainsbury’s Hummus.

“Be aware it looks like animal skin. Sainsbury’s have refused to share the report on lab analysis so they’ve been reported to the FSA.”

Iain confirmed that Sarah was left needing steroids for six weeks following the incident and had to be tested by her GP.

Speaking today, he said: ” Sainsbury’s need to answer some difficult questions regarding compliance with food regulations and the law.”

Today Sainsbury’s have confirmed they are awaiting test results from the houmous which should arrive tomorrow.

Last week Sainsbury’s were alerted to possible meat contamination on their hummus after a reader wrote to a newspaper.

The letter from KP in Hertfordshire claimed they discovered a 15 cm long “small reptile” with “veins inside of their hummus”.

Sainsbury’s responded to the claims at the time stating it was thoroughly investigated and they believe the “foreign body” was vegetable fibre, which had expanded during the manufacturing process.

In October last year, Sainsbury’s and other retailers were forced to recall their hummus over Salmonella fears.

Consumers were urged by Sainsbury’s, Aldi , Lidl and Asda to return the product and receive a full refund.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Food issues should initially be reported to the local authority where the food was sold and they will be able to assess the issue.”