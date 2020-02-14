World Record-Breaking Rower Returns to Glenalmond

A former Glenalmond College pupil, who recently set five world records while rowing across one of the most treacherous stretches of water on the planet, is set to share his incredible story at an open day at his old school next month.

Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, who is also founder of ACTIPH Water, is set to inspire visitors with a talk about his adventures on the open sea at a Glenalmond Open Day on Saturday, March 14th.

Jamie was a member of a team of six who conquered the notorious Drake Passage, a 750-mile stretch of ocean connecting Cape Horn in Chile with Antarctica.

For the first time in history, they successfully navigated the world’s most dangerous ocean in just a rowing boat.

Dubbed “the impossible row”, their successful journey was completed on Christmas Day and has been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records. It described the achievement as “one of the most significant human-powered adventures ever undertaken.”

Jamie said he is looking forward to returning to his old school in Perthshire and to inspiring people at the Glenalmond event, starting at 10am, which is open to all and free of charge.

“Resilience and ambition are two of the values we were taught at Glenalmond, along with teamwork and determination and we certainly needed all of these to make it across,” he said.

Jamie and team tackled 40 feet waves in the Southern Ocean, rowing in 90 minute shifts, 24 hours a day for 12 days.

The most challenging part of his recent epic rowing adventure, he said, was dealing with the extreme cold and the physical toll of the trip. But, aside from the exhilaration of achieving their goals and three world firsts, there were also moments of joy which he will never forget.

“The sense of teamwork is a very powerful force and we were joined for parts of the row by curious orcas, whales and thousands of penguins,” he said.

Jamie will be sharing video footage and photographs taken during his epic adventure during his talk to visitors at the Open Day and he will also cover his experiences of developing and launching ACTIPH, a new brand of water.

“It has been an exciting journey since leaving school so far but there have, of course, been plenty tough times too and the lessons for future life I learned at school have stayed with me,” he said.

His advice to young people is to believe in themselves and to find a way around obstacles to achieve their goals.

“What might seem impossible rarely is if you truly believe in what you are doing and you are determined to make it a reality,” he added.

Visitors are invited to hear Jamie’s story, and find out more about what sets a Glenalmond College education apart, at the school’s Open Day on March 14th.

Jamie’s talk starts at 10am in Glenalmond’s Theatre and is free of charge and open to all to attend. Register for the event by visiting www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk, emailing [email protected] or calling 01738 842000.

For further media information please contact Carol McLaren, Director of Marketing & Communications, Glenalmond College on 07957 253062 or email [email protected]

A documentary about the crossing which Jamie and team undertook is set to be screened later this year by the Discovery Channel.