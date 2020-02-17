3 pitfalls to avoid regarding your student loan

When it comes to student loans, wrong choices may affect you for many years to come. That is why it’s important to avoid mistakes in repaying

Mistakes to avoid in student loans: cutting the costs

When you finish college, the first challenge you face is to find a job and repay your student loan. Unfortunately, many students don’t understand the basic rules of loan applying and commit the same common errors that lead to an increase in cost repaying.

They lie in their student loan applications, use the money not for educational purposes, skip loan payments, choose a repayment plan with high rates and short terms they cannot afford or even worse: take multiple loans.

All of this can lead to huge debts that cannot be repaid.

Key mistakes in repaying the loan

There are three main pitfalls student walk right into when it comes to their student loans:

Ask for more money than you actually need

Student loans should not exceed the average salary of the specialist in your field. Give yourself a limited amount: the exact number you need to cover your education.

It is always easier to take more now forgetting that the money should be repaid soon.

It is always easier to take more now forgetting that the money should be repaid soon.

But if a college offers you more than you initially requested, spend this money for more useful purposes.

Always do the math before entering the college to make sure you can cover it and if there is some aid you can get.

Always do the math before entering the college to make sure you can cover it and if there is some aid you can get.

Don`t apply for scholarships

You may be surprised at how many students neglect the opportunity to apply for a scholarship. It can become sufficient financial aid and they are pretty easy to find.

Apply, put yourself forward, make sure your essay is well-written and do all the things required to get it. Not filling in the FAFSA is also a huge mistake.

Even if you think that your family income is too high to count on Federal Student Aid, it is still a necessary point in the financial process.

There are different grants, awards, scholarships and programs that cannot be received without FAFSA, so if you want to take advantage of low-cost student loans, make sure you fill it in soon after January, the 1st.

Put off or forget

There is an option of determent meant for those who have hard times or get back to school. However, no matter how tempting it is, it will not save you from paying off in the long run.

If your difficulties are temporary, it can make sense, but if this is not going to change, it is better to think about the income-based plan of repayment or refinancing.

The even worse situation is just forgetting that some part of your loan still needs to be paid. Keep track of your loan and set up automatic repayments to ensure it is paid timely.

Some people are sure that if they can’t pay, they may just declare bankruptcy but they forget that federal and private student loans cannot be avoided in such a way.

That is why we recommend making small but timely payments and not wait until it will be too late.