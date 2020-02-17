Believe It Or, These Caves Bring Back Memories

Belize is a tiny nation near Costa Rica and Mexico that goes up to the Caribbean Sea. If you are craving warm-weather vacation that’s a little adventurous and exciting, Belize might be the perfect country to visit.

From the dense forests to the stunning beaches, Belize hosts many adventurous places to visit like scuba diving, snorkeling, and exploring the massive Belize Barrier Reef, which hosts a variety of marine life and picturesque islands.

High-end accommodation

Belize has many top vacation places to visit that include San Ignacio Town, Placencia, Caye Caulker, Ambergris Caye, Hopkins, and South Water Caye.

The cities of Belize offer many remarkable luxury resorts, hotels, guesthouses, and more to have a relaxing stay. Hotels in Belize are surprisingly affordable.

To name a few are Rumors Resort Hotel, Island Magic Beach Resort, and on a little high budget note, Matachica Resort & Spa, Belizean Dreams Resort and also the Coco Beach Resort.

Top Spots to Explore

With so much comfortable and relaxing stay, the warm waters of the Caribbean, lush jungles, and ever-present sunshine awaits you to experience the incredibly diverse environment of tiny county, Belize, well-known as a diver’s paradise!

Belize Mayan Ruins

Travelers can experience glimpses of the ancient Maya evolution in Belize. The landscape depicts the famous ancient Maya world. You can find the legacy of Maya civilization in numerous old structures in the temples, pyramids, and palaces.

Caves in Belize

Once you are briefed about Mayan culture, you will find caves to be an integral part of Belize’s history. Most of these caves in Belize still have evident proof of customs and traditions that depict the existence of Mayan civilization.

If you visit a famous Actun Tunichil Cave on your Belize vacation, you will come across the most comprehensive cave system with spectacular lime rock formations.

Barrier Reef in Belize

There are seven marine reserves in Belize. The Barrier Reef is spread near to 200 miles of Belize’s blue waters. Tourists visit this heritage site to explore a hundred types of corals, fish species, and other marine life in this barrier reef with over 400 islands and white sand beaches.

Diving and Snorkeling

Having three open to ocean atolls, the barrier reef in Belize offers visitors the most splendid sites scuba diving.

For unbelievable scuba diving pleasure, you cannot afford to miss spots in Turneffe Island, Glover’s Reef Atoll, and Lighthouse Atolls, experience the excitement in snorkeling at a place like Caye Caulker.

Cacao Harvesting

Learn the traditional Mayans chocolate-making from scratch in Belize. If you visit the Cacao Harvesting zone, you can practically harvest the raw cacao and make it chocolate using the same process that Mayans did thousands of years ago.

Stunning Islands

Belize is home to over uninhabited and untouched 200 islands. You can travel around these islands during vacation and explore the eternal fantasy in these deserted islands.

