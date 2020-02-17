Recognition for women leading the way in Scottish hospitality and tourism

The search is on to find the most dynamic and talented women in Scotland’s hospitality and tourism awards.

Entries are now open for this year’s Women in Hospitality, Tourism and Food & Drink Awards, organised by Business Women Scotland.

New categories in the annual awards that celebrate inspirational women at all stages of their career include chef of the year, food and drink supplier of the year, food and drink experience, travel blogger of the year and visitor experience of the year.

The 2020 awards were launched at a fundraising dinner in Glasgow’s Eusebi Deli for Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, in support of the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship.

Last year, Giovanna Eusebi was presented with the prestigious Bar/Café/Restaurant of the Year award.

“I’m delighted to support the Women in Hospitality, Tourism and Food & Drink Awards. This is a real celebration of the best female talent in the hospitality industry and a wonderful way to help put women in this important sector on the map,” said Giovanna.

“I was overwhelmed to win an award last year and there’s a whole team behind me who helped make that happen.”

The Women in Hospitality, Tourism and Food & Drink Awards, now in their fourth year, shine a spotlight on accessible businesses, events and festivals, tours, marketing and rising stars – giving them the recognition they deserve for going above and beyond to look after customers and staff.

Last year Iris Marhencke of Gleneagles Hotel and Rosie Street of Glasgow Science Centre won the highest accolades at the awards ceremony. Iris was presented with the Outstanding Achievement award, and Rosie won the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland scholarship.

The HIT scholarship provides opportunities for anyone in the industry, at any age or stage in their career. It includes an annual bursary trip to Lausanne Hotel School.

Iris was presented with the Outstanding Achievement award for her work as guest relations manager at the five-star Perthshire resort.

“Recognising the number of women working in senior leadership roles across the visitor economy is vital to encourage more females to join the sector,” said Lynne Kennedy MBE, founder of Business Women Scotland.

“In these awards we pay tribute to the incredible achievements of both established and rising stars. They are an inspiration not just to their peers, but to the next generation of women considering a career in Scotland’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors.”

All entries for the 2020 awards must be in by March 9 and the event, supported by HIT Scotland, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland Can Do and Women in Tourism, takes place in a glittering ceremony on May 1 at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh.

Judges for the 2020 awards include Dale MacPhee of the Waldorf Astoria, Lucy McNicoll of Amaris Hospitality, Maria Huggett of the Tourism Excellence Consultancy and Anne Mulhearn of Willow Tea Rooms.

To enter the Hospitality, Tourism, Food & Drink Awards or to book a table at the award ceremony, visit https://bwsltd.co.uk/event/hospitality-awards-2020/ or email [email protected]