Bridge of Orchy Hotel raises over £500 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

A LUXURIOUS hotel in Argyll and Bute has raised over £500 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The Bridge of Orchy Hotel near Glen Coe in Argyll spent the last year raising awareness for the charity and how it benefits walkers and other outdoor enthusiasts in the local area and beyond.

As the country’s only charity-funded air ambulance, SCAA receives no government funding and relies entirely on public donations to deliver expert paramedic care to the scene of time-critical emergencies, in every corner of Scotland, 365 days a year.

Fiona Dennis, Community Fundraiser for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, said: “We’re really grateful to the Bridge of Orchy Hotel team and its guests for their generous donation and ongoing fundraising efforts.

“We simply could not continue our life-saving service without the generosity of valued supporters like Bridge of Orchy Hotel, and every donation makes a difference. In the past, these wonderful gifts have helped us to increase our hours of operation from 10 to 12 per day, so we are available even longer to fly to people in need.

“With the continued help from our donors, we also look forward to making further improvements to our service in the near future.”

Bridge of Orchy Hotel’s General Manager, Szilard Nemeth, added: “We’re very lucky to be surrounded by some of the most breathtaking natural scenery in Scotland, which attracts visitors, walkers and other outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

“Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance is a vital service that helps ensure the safety of visitors enjoying our beautiful, but remote landscape. The Bridge of Orchy Hotel team and our guests stepped up fundraising efforts over the summer months to show our continued appreciation for SCAA and the great work the charity does in the Glen Coe area, Argyll and around Scotland.”

The Bridge of Orchy Hotel offers 32 rooms in a luxurious four star setting at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. Located on the A82 only two and a half hours from Glasgow and Edinburgh, it is surrounded by some of Scotland’s finest scenery and is the ideal location for touring the surrounding area.

A mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and walkers, the area boasts a number of Munros, world class skiing and mountain biking facilities at Glencoe and activities including white water rafting, fishing and canoeing on the River Orchy. The hotel is also located on the West Highland Way walking route.

