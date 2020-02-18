Heathrow pub blasted for “pathetic” toastie that set back traveller £8.50

A HEATHROW Airport pub has been slammed for selling a “pathetic” ham and cheese toastie – for £8.50.

A picture of the uninspiring snack showed two very dry-looking pieces of bread that appear short of fillings.

And while the meal served up at Terminal Four’s Prince of Wales pub has no garnish of any kind in sight, there is a stick skewering the paltry contents.

Hannah Bennett shared images of the dismal creation to the community section of Rate my Plate Facebook page on Friday.

She captioned the post with: “ A ham and cheese toastie costing £8.50 at the Prince of Wales pub in Heathrow Terminal four departures.

“Pathetic excuse for a meal.”

She waspishly added: “Not personally sure what the stick is actually doing as it’s not structural.”

Trevor James wrote under the post saying: “£2.50 for the sandwich £6 for the stick that was hand made by a carbon neutral cooperative of eco farmers”.

Victoria Powell added: “Oh wow. I wouldn’t even embarrass myself by serving that! Shame on them. Hope you got a refund”.

Alex Dik Gardner said: “Daylight robbery. Gatwick’s not far off the same either”.

Lorraine Hall commented: “Ffs I would have refused it and got a refund.”

Jane Shaw said: “Nasty cheap looking bread. Yuck. £8.50? Jeez”.

Billy Potts added: “You’d get more for your money even on a Ryanair flight. That’s a disgrace to be honest”.

There were more complaints on Tripadviser about the pub, which has given the pub a three star rating with most of the recent complaints being negative.

923Dan reviewed his meal for lunch saying: “Ordered the ham, egg and chips. Whilst there were lots of Egg and Chips, the tiny slither of ham was hidden under the eggs.

“The food that was served was okay, but really nothing to write home about and as said hardly any ham. Expensive for what it was, even by London Airport standards”.

David 2428 said: “Asked for chicken ham and leek pie. What I got was a very small bowl with maybe six small bits of chicken. One bit of ham and I did not see any leek. It was all mashed potatoe. The smallest and most perfetic meal I have ever had in Heathrow airport”.

John Frisbee uploaded pictures of his £16.95 meal, which included two bacon sandwiches for £11.50. As with the toastie, the snack has been speared to no obvious purpose with a wooden skewer.

He wrote: “Which is why The Prince Of Wales pub in Heathrow’s terminal 4, lived up/down to our expectations. However, we did find the staff friendly, (although over-worked), and our breakfast bacon sandwiches, tea and coffee were fine. Total £16.95

“It was pretty faultless really, except for the hanging lights above the bar staff, right in front of the TVs”.

A spokesman for the Restaurant Group, who run the Prince of Wales pub at Heathrow Terminal 4, said: “We are disappointed to hear that certain customers were not satisfied with their experience in one of our sites. We will be looking into these specific comments.”

Hannah, 37, from Priddy, Somerset, visited the pub with her husband, Henry, 52, on their way to Nepal.

Their meal cost a total of £55.70, including two drinks at £10.35, a £14.95 burger and a house salad for £4.

Speaking today, Hannah said: “It was ham and cheese and not a lot of it. Mostly bread.

“We were expecting chips or a salad perhaps for the price but when we queried that. The waiter said that was extra. It really was a pathetic meal for a terrible price.

“£8.25 for what my husband was given was laughable. If they conned us with such a pathetic meal. I feel sorry for everyone else who gets stuck ordering one and doesn’t have the time to eat something else before flying”.

